Pack Announces Full 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 league schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The NC State men’s basketball team is scheduled to play 20 ACC games and will host 10 games inside PNC Arena.

NC State will play a home-and-home series with Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest in the 2022-23 season.

Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt will also make trips to PNC Arena in the upcoming season.

The Pack will face Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech in road contests only.

NC State will open its ACC slate on Friday, Dec. 2 when it hosts Pitt. The Pack will travel to Miami next weekend for its ACC road opener on Saturday, Dec. 10. NC State will play a third ACC game before Christmas when it hosts Louisville on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will close the month of December with a road game at Clemson on either Dec. 30 or 31.

The Pack opens January by hosting Duke at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 4. NC State heads to Virginia Tech on Jan. 7 and then has a week off before completing the season series with Miami at PNC Arena on Jan. 14.

The Pack travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Jan. 17 before returning to the Triangle to play at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Pack finishes the month with a home contest against Notre Dame on Jan. 24 and a road game at Wake Forest on Jan. 28.

The month of February opens with a two-game homestand against Florida State on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 4. The Pack then takes a three-game northern road trip, playing at Virginia on Feb. 7, at Boston College on Feb. 11 and at Syracuse on Feb. 14. The Pack returns home for a three-game homestand after the road trip, hosting North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 19, Wake Forest on Feb. 22 and the home finale against Clemson on Feb. 25.

The Pack closes the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Duke.

NC State fans can get their first look at this season’s team when it hosts Lee-McRae College in an exhibition game at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled to run March 7-11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

