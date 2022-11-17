Pacific Northwest College of Art Hosting Graduate Symposium on DIY Practices

Featuring keynote speakers Demian DinéYazhi’ and Skawennati, Pacific Northwest College of Art’s (PNCA) 2022 Graduate symposium explores DIY histories, aesthetics, politics, archives, and ongoing attempts at self-creation, worldmaking, and community building to Survive and shape the present and future.

The symposium takes place December 1–3. All events are free and open to the public. View the full schedule and register to attend.

The early days of the Pandemic saw a return to DIY practices: cooking, crafting, mutual aid, and survival preparation. DIY has a rich history in our region, one which we hope to explore and critique, opening up new possibilities for DIY culture in the present and future. DIY means not only “doing it yourself” — but making in community and collaboration with others. Local makers create alternative economies, radical solutions, and parallel social worlds.

Themes include: Indigenous Knowledge and Creativity; Queer and Trans DIY; Anti-Capitalist Ingenuity; Crip Wisdom; Punk Inventiveness; Maker Culture; Craft and Craftiness; Zines, Self-Publishing, Print Media; and Portland as a Hub of DIY Practice.

At a time when the role of art and design is being reimagined and the contributions of creators are being valued more than ever before, the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies at PNCA is pushing the boundaries of what art can do in the world. PNCA’s approach to art and design is influenced by Portland’s makers’ culture, incorporating values ​​like experimentation, sustainability, social responsibility, and an emphasis on hand-made work using both emerging and analog technologies. Multidisciplinary exploration is integral to our identity and we foster a supportive, collaborative environment where artists can comfortably grow and experiment with their craft.

For more information on the 2022 Graduate Symposium: Do-It-Yourself/Do-It-Ourselvesvisit pnca.willamette.edu.