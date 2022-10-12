Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 6 Results

League #6 10-11-2022 (Par 36 @ Debell)
The top 12 individuals in the league over the course of the six match days qualify for the league individual Finals to be held next week at Brookside in Pasadena.

Group 1 1:30 pm Score

Erica Lee A1 38
Lisette Orellana B1 42
Jeanne Padillo G1 38
Amy Seo CV1 37

Group 2 1:40 pm Score

Zoe Sprecher A2 45
Alyssa Tran B2 49
Maddy Lee A3 40
Annika Lingad JB1 42

Group 3 1:50 pm Score

Group 4 2 pm Score

Annabelle Tran B3 46
Cadye Wang A6 37
Lexi Sullivan B4 51
Leyna Kim CV2 51

Group 5 2:10 pm Score

Justine Hamac JB2 43
Julia Terzian B5 57
Hailey Norman CV3 44
Erina Vegiga G4 53

Group 6 2:20 pm Score

Tani Tak CV4 56
Makayla Kielen B6 54
Maleia Gould JB3 54
Jillian Garza P1 66

Group 7 2:30 pm Score

Sofi Reddersdort CV5 50
Kayla Kassin JB4 58
Eve Burnett P2 81
G5

Group 8 2:40 pm Score

Low Medalist

Score Sch Name
37 CV Amy Seo
37 A Jessie Kong
37 A Cadye Wang
37 A Qiman Hu

Team Score

A B CV JB G Ph.S
38 42 37 42 38 66
45 49 51 43 50 81
40 46 44 54 46 70
37 51 56 58 53 71
37 51 50 50 81 81
37 54 49
189 239 231 247 268 369

Team Results

Place Score Sch Record Overall
1 st 189 AHS 5-0 30-0
2nd 231 CV 4-1 20-10
3rd 239 BHS 3-2 22-8
4th 247 JB 2-3 11-19
5th 268 GHS 1-4 6-24
6th 369 Ph.S 0-5 0-30

Previous League Record

Arcadia 25-0 Burbank 19-6 JBHS 9-16
CV 16-9 Glendale 5-8 p.m PHS 0-25
Stop Outdoor Watering
Previous articleThe Annual “Burroughs On Broadway” Show Returns This Month
Next articlePacific League Individual Girls Golf Finalists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button