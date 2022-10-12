Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 6 Results
League #6 10-11-2022 (Par 36 @ Debell)
The top 12 individuals in the league over the course of the six match days qualify for the league individual Finals to be held next week at Brookside in Pasadena.
Group 1 1:30 pm Score
|Erica Lee
|A1
|38
|Lisette Orellana
|B1
|42
|Jeanne Padillo
|G1
|38
|Amy Seo
|CV1
|37
Group 2 1:40 pm Score
|Zoe Sprecher
|A2
|45
|Alyssa Tran
|B2
|49
|Maddy Lee
|A3
|40
|Annika Lingad
|JB1
|42
Group 3 1:50 pm Score
Group 4 2 pm Score
|Annabelle Tran
|B3
|46
|Cadye Wang
|A6
|37
|Lexi Sullivan
|B4
|51
|Leyna Kim
|CV2
|51
Group 5 2:10 pm Score
|Justine Hamac
|JB2
|43
|Julia Terzian
|B5
|57
|Hailey Norman
|CV3
|44
|Erina Vegiga
|G4
|53
Group 6 2:20 pm Score
|Tani Tak
|CV4
|56
|Makayla Kielen
|B6
|54
|Maleia Gould
|JB3
|54
|Jillian Garza
|P1
|66
Group 7 2:30 pm Score
|Sofi Reddersdort
|CV5
|50
|Kayla Kassin
|JB4
|58
|Eve Burnett
|P2
|81
|G5
Group 8 2:40 pm Score
Low Medalist
|Score
|Sch
|Name
|37
|CV
|Amy Seo
|37
|A
|Jessie Kong
|37
|A
|Cadye Wang
|37
|A
|Qiman Hu
Team Score
|A
|B
|CV
|JB
|G
|Ph.S
|38
|42
|37
|42
|38
|66
|45
|49
|51
|43
|50
|81
|40
|46
|44
|54
|46
|70
|37
|51
|56
|58
|53
|71
|37
|51
|50
|50
|81
|81
|37
|54
|49
|189
|239
|231
|247
|268
|369
Team Results
|Place
|Score
|Sch
|Record
|Overall
|1 st
|189
|AHS
|5-0
|30-0
|2nd
|231
|CV
|4-1
|20-10
|3rd
|239
|BHS
|3-2
|22-8
|4th
|247
|JB
|2-3
|11-19
|5th
|268
|GHS
|1-4
|6-24
|6th
|369
|Ph.S
|0-5
|0-30
Previous League Record
|Arcadia 25-0
|Burbank 19-6
|JBHS 9-16
|CV 16-9
|Glendale 5-8 p.m
|PHS 0-25