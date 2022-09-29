Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 4 Results

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

League #4 9-28-2022 Par 36 @ Brookside #2

Group 1 1:30 pm Score

Erica Lee A1 40
Lisette Orellana B1 41
Jeanne padillo G1 35
Amy Seo CV1 35

Group 2 1:40 pm Score

Jessie Kong A2 37
Annabelle Tran B2 48
Zoe Sprecher A3 35
Erynn Padillo G2 52

Group 3 1:50 pm Score

Group 4 2 pm Score

Alyssa Tran B3 45
Kelly Fong A6 40
Lexi Sullivan B4 54
Hailey Norman CV2 47

Group 5 2:10 pm Score

Group 6 2:20 pm Score

Tani tak CV4 54
Makayla Kienlen B6 56
Kayla Kassin JB3 54
Jillian Garza P1 61

Group 7 2:30 pm Score

Kiki Falkrnhagen CV5 50
Sophia Wang JB4 47
Eve Burnett P2 76
Betiyana Davoodian G5 60

Group 8 2:40 pm Score

Riley Buckhoff CV6 58
Clara Corder P3 74
Maleia Gould JB5 55
Alexis Rojas P4 73

Low Medalist

Score Sch Name
35 A Zoe Sprecher
35 G Jeanne Padillo
37 A Jessie Kong

Team Score

A B JB CV G Ph.S
40 41 42 38 35 61
37 48 49 47 52 76
35 45 54 49 51 74
40 54 47 54 55 73
39 52 55 50 60 81
40 56 58
191 240 247 238 253 365

Team Results

Place Score Sch Record Overall
1 st 191 AHS 5-0 20-0
2nd 238 CV 4-1 13-7
3rd 240 BHS 3-2 15-5
4th 247 JBHS 2-3 7-13
5th 253 GHS 1-4 4-16
6th 365 Ph.S 0-5 0-20

Previous League Record

Arcadia 15-0 Burbank 12-3 JBHS 5-10
CV 9-6 Glendale 3-12 PHS 0-15
Previous articleSenator Portantino’s Access to Cancer Treatment Bill Signed into Law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button