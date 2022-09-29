Pacific League Girls Golf Match No. 4 Results
League #4 9-28-2022 Par 36 @ Brookside #2
Group 1 1:30 pm Score
|Erica Lee
|A1
|40
|Lisette Orellana
|B1
|41
|Jeanne padillo
|G1
|35
|Amy Seo
|CV1
|35
Group 2 1:40 pm Score
|Jessie Kong
|A2
|37
|Annabelle Tran
|B2
|48
|Zoe Sprecher
|A3
|35
|Erynn Padillo
|G2
|52
Group 3 1:50 pm Score
Group 4 2 pm Score
|Alyssa Tran
|B3
|45
|Kelly Fong
|A6
|40
|Lexi Sullivan
|B4
|54
|Hailey Norman
|CV2
|47
Group 5 2:10 pm Score
Group 6 2:20 pm Score
|Tani tak
|CV4
|54
|Makayla Kienlen
|B6
|56
|Kayla Kassin
|JB3
|54
|Jillian Garza
|P1
|61
Group 7 2:30 pm Score
|Kiki Falkrnhagen
|CV5
|50
|Sophia Wang
|JB4
|47
|Eve Burnett
|P2
|76
|Betiyana Davoodian
|G5
|60
Group 8 2:40 pm Score
|Riley Buckhoff
|CV6
|58
|Clara Corder
|P3
|74
|Maleia Gould
|JB5
|55
|Alexis Rojas
|P4
|73
Low Medalist
|Score
|Sch
|Name
|35
|A
|Zoe Sprecher
|35
|G
|Jeanne Padillo
|37
|A
|Jessie Kong
Team Score
|A
|B
|JB
|CV
|G
|Ph.S
|40
|41
|42
|38
|35
|61
|37
|48
|49
|47
|52
|76
|35
|45
|54
|49
|51
|74
|40
|54
|47
|54
|55
|73
|39
|52
|55
|50
|60
|81
|40
|56
|58
|191
|240
|247
|238
|253
|365
Team Results
|Place
|Score
|Sch
|Record
|Overall
|1 st
|191
|AHS
|5-0
|20-0
|2nd
|238
|CV
|4-1
|13-7
|3rd
|240
|BHS
|3-2
|15-5
|4th
|247
|JBHS
|2-3
|7-13
|5th
|253
|GHS
|1-4
|4-16
|6th
|365
|Ph.S
|0-5
|0-20
Previous League Record
|Arcadia 15-0
|Burbank 12-3
|JBHS 5-10
|CV 9-6
|Glendale 3-12
|PHS 0-15