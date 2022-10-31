Pacific Comes Back from Two-Goal Deficit to Rescue a Point

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Pacific trailed 2-0 after 25 minutes but managed to pull two goals back before the full-time whistle to snatch a point from visiting Linfield on Sunday afternoon.

Pacific was on the front foot despite the final score line, firing 13 shots with six on target. The Wildcats mustered six shots but were clinical with their chances as all attempts were on frame.

Top Performers

Brooklyn Yano netted her third goal of the season while logging all 90 minutes.

netted her third goal of the season while logging all 90 minutes. With her first career goal, Grace Hammermeister scored the late equalizer to rescue a point for the hosts.

How It Happened

The Boxers were bright to start to contest but conceded against the run of play in the 10th minute. Bella Hanna’s nodded home Mia Curtaz’s dangerous cross into the box to give her team the early 1-0 advantage.

In the 24th minute, Curtaz delivered another incisive pass to send Janea Lewis through on goal. The striker took her chance well to double the visitor’s lead.

Pacific responded well to the early adversity as they nicked a goal before halftime. Yano used her pace to pounce on a loose ball in the box and tapped home from close range to cut the deficit in half.

With just seven minutes left to play in the contest, Hammermeister tried her luck from distance and arrowed her shot into the top corner to level the score at 2-2.

Both teams were frantic in the dying minutes, attempting to steal the three points, but it would finish all square.

What It Means

Pacific records its fourth draw of 2022 and sees its conference record move to 2-8-4

Up Next

The Boxers begin the final weekend of the season on Nov. 5 in Portland, Ore. when they take on Lewis & Clark.

