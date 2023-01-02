Pacers vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 16-20; Indiana 20-17
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.84 points per Matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET. The Pacers know how to get points on the board — the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups — so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.
Indiana escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers by the margin of a single free throw, 131-130. Indiana can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten assists in addition to seven boards, and center Myles Turner, who had 34 points.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, winning 113-104. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. was the Offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, picking up 35 points along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 20-17 and the Raptors to 16-20. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indiana and Toronto clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 pm ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Indiana.
