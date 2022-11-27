Pacers vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 27 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-9) will be without stars Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-7) on Sunday. Even at home, Sunday’s game is one that the Clippers would like to have either of those guys available for, as Indiana has won six of its last seven. The two sides split their two meetings last season, but brought the fireworks, as each team averaged 127.5 points per game in those matchups.

Game time at Crypto.com Arena is set for 4 pm ET, where the Clippers are 6-5 this season. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Pacers spread: Clippers +1.5

Clippers vs. Pacers over/under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Pacers money line: Los Angeles +105, Indiana -125

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, 114-104. Point guard John Wall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points. Terance Mann scored the most points of any starter, finishing with 16 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Marcus Morris was right behind him on the score sheet with 15 points.

Even as the Clippers have had to navigate through key injuries this season, they have still been a top-10 shooting side on offense, and have knocked down 48% of their shots. Defensively, they have been even better, holding opponents to just 44.8% from the field. Another thing that the Clippers have done well is limit the amount of opportunities they give away at the foul line, as opponents average just 15.4 made free throws (second-lowest in NBA) per game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Before hitting the road, the Pacers handled their business at home in a 128-117 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Tyrese Haliburton stole the show, and posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 assists to go with six rebounds. Haliburton’s longtime teammate, Buddy Hield, added 26 points in addition to three assists and three steals.

One player that has been flying under the radar for the Pacers has been Bennedict Mathurin, who is the team’s second-leading scorer with 19.4 points per game off the bench. Mathurin has hit 42.3% of his 3-point attempts this season, and the Pacers are one of the more prolific 3-point shooting teams in the NBA this year. Indiana has taken, and made, the third-most 3-point attempts in the NBA, at 40.4 and 14.9 per contest, respectively.

