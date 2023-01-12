Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton exits the game with a left knee injury

Tyrese Haliburton entered Wednesday’s play leading the league in assists per game at 10.2.

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton exited Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks with a left knee injury.

With under three minutes to go in the third quarter, Haliburton came up limping after Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Jackson landed on him after his layup attempt was blocked. They got back on defense slowly before exiting the game a few seconds later. He would go to the locker room and was moving without any assistance, although he was limping.

Haliburton had 15 points and seven assists when he exited the game. The Knicks would go on to win 119-113.

After the game, Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle told Reporters that Haliburton would leave Madison Square Garden on crutches due to a sore left knee, plus a sore left elbow. Haliburton will reportedly undergo more testing on Thursday, with the Pacers hoping for a short-term issue.

Haliburton entered Wednesday averaging a career-high 20.3 points and 10.2 assists per game.

