Pacers Star Leaves Arena On Wednesday Night With Crutches

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the pleasant surprises so far during the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season, but on Wednesday night, they ended up falling 119-113 on the road against the New York Knicks, the second time this season that they have lost to the Knicks.

To make matters even worse, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton seemed to get injured in this game, as he checked out of the game in the third quarter with about 2:32 remaining and he did not return to the game in the fourth quarter.

