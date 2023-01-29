Pacers, Myles Turner reach 2-year, $60M extension, agent says

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension that includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal will include a $17.1 million renegotiation bump — the largest in NBA history — on Turner’s $18 million salary this season, with an additional $41 million over the next two seasons that ties Turner to the Pacers through the 2024-25 season.

The Pacers are allowed to increase the money on his current deal because of the franchise’s available salary-cap space.

Turner’s extension eliminates one of the top possible centers from free agency in the summer — and ends the speculation of a trade deadline deal involving him.

After an expectation in the offseason that Turner would be traded in the final year of his contract, the Pacers’ trajectory changed with the emergence of young guards Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin as stars. The Pacers changed course on a rebuild and decided to extend Turner and continue towards improving the roster in the trade market.

Turner is averaging a career-high 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game — with career Highs in field goal percentage (54.4%) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.1%), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Turner is one of three players with at least 50 3-pointers and 75 blocks this season — along with Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Turner has four games of 30 or more points this season — something he had done only four times in his entire career before 2022-23.

Turner joins LA Clippers forward Robert Covington as the only players to have their contracts renegotiated under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN NBA front-office Insider Bobby Marks contributed to this report.