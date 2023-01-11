Pacers-Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch

The Indiana Pacers will travel to take on the New York Knicks in a Wednesday night NBA Matchup at the historic Madison Square Garden. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pacers-Knicks Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Indiana has played to a 23-18 record this season, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. After playing to an even 17-17 record, Indiana has won six of their last seven games to surge up the standings. Head Coach Rick Carlisle is already two wins away from matching last season’s total.

New York has gone 22-19 in year three under Tom Thibodeau, who guided the team to the Playoffs in his first season. The Knicks snapped a four-game winning streak with a loss to Milwaukee last time out. The team has been extremely streaky, winning eight straight before losing five in a row, followed by a four-game winning streak.

Here are the Pacers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Knicks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, MSG Network

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.3 points, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, the Lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 48.0 percent from the field. Buddy Hield ranks second with 18.0 points per game, shooting 42.6 percent from behind the arc. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is third with 17.1 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 6.2 rebounds and is averaging 10.1 points per game. Smith is the fifth and final Pacer to average double-digit points. Myles Turner leads the team with 7.9 rebounds, averaging 17.0 points per game. As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Indiana has averaged 8.0 steals per game, which is seventh in the league. New York rarely turns the ball over, creating an interesting matchup.

Indiana has averaged 115.6 points per game, which is 10th in the league. Defense has also been an issue, ranking 20th in the league with 115.6 points allowed per game.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 24.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, the Lone Knick putting up a double-double. Randle has shot 45.6 percent from the field, also taking the most shots per game on the team. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, has scored 21.6 points while dishing out 6.5 assists per game, which leads the team. The combo of Randle and Brunson has proven to be a solid option. New York does not dish the ball overly well, ranking 25th in assists. The good news for New York is that their main scorers work at creating their own shots. RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick out of Duke, has averaged 19.7 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting. Barrett’s three-point shooting has suffered this season, but raising that number closer to his career average will likely increase his scoring output. Immanuel Quickley, coming Mostly off the bench in his 41 appearances, has averaged 12.2 points per game.

New York ranks third in the league with 47.2 rebounds per game, while Indiana is allowing 45.7 per game. New York’s offense is pretty average, ranking 15th with 114.0 points per game. The defense has been great lately, ranking ninth by allowing 111.3 points per game.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

As a Resident New Yorker, I am also obliged to pick the Knicks.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York -4.5 (-112), under 226.5 (-110)