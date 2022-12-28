Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner

Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster.

While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.

To make matters worse, Anthony Davis is sidelined for the foreseeable future as he deals with a stress injury in his foot. The Lakers front office is at a crossroads as they must decide now if they want to make a deal to try and save their season or punt this year and look towards the 2023-24 campaign.

One popular trade target LA has been linked to is Myles Turner but it seems he may be coming off the market soon as the Indiana Pacers are reportedly interested in signing him to a contract extension, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic.

Even though contract extension negotiations are expected to take place, Indiana is also still considering trading Turner:

The Pacers are expected to continue to have an open mindset regarding the trade market and are not ruling out anything as part of their direction. The Lakers and Raptors are among the teams that have shown interest in Turner in recent months, according to league sources.

Turner has had a great year so far with the Pacers and would be an excellent fit on the Lakers because of his rim protection and outside shooting. He could man down the fort while Davis is out but be a complementary fit next to him when he is due to return.

At this point, it feels like the Lakers are comfortable letting the season play out, although perhaps more pressure from the stars will change that.

Front office doesn’t want to compound previous Mistakes

Rob Pelinka has come under fire this season for the Lakers’ underwhelming performance and for good reason as the roster he’s constructed has several flaws to address. Making a trade is the only way to truly improve, although it sounds like Pelinka and the rest of the front office are reluctant to trade any draft picks in order to avoid compounding past mistakes.

