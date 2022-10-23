Pacers blocked shots, Offensive boards too much for Pistons

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 124-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

REJECTED – Second to wins on Dwane Casey’s wish list for every game is a lasting lesson to be absorbed by the Pistons. The glaring message to come from their loss at Indiana was to exercise a little more discretion when taking the ball to the rim. The Pistons squandered a terrific start that yielded a 14-point lead – built largely on the strength of 3-point shooting – by repeatedly driving into traffic and taking contested shots at the rim. The Pistons shot 8 of 28 on shots in the paint in the first half, when Indiana blocked 11 shots by seven different players. Then two of their first three shots of the third quarter were rejected and two more in the fourth quarter for 15 total. The Pistons shot better from the 3-point line (42.9 percent, 18 of 42) than they did from inside the arc (35.8 percent, 19 of 53). In addition to all the blocked shots, Indiana hurt the Pistons badly on the Offensive glass, grabbing 19 and Converting them into 19 second-chance points. Cade Cunningham scored 12 points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, finishing with 22, to pull the Pistons within five points after they trailed by 10. But the Pacers got clutch triples from Rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton down the stretch to prevent any further erosion of their lead. The Pistons got off to the start you want – anytime, but especially when playing a back to back – as they led 24-10 Midway through the first quarter. Indiana missed its first 11 3-point shots, but then hit three straight to pull within four early in the second quarter. The Pacers finished 16 of 42 (38.1 percent) from the 3-point arc. The blocked shots and offensive rebounds combined to allow Indiana to surge into the lead and ultimately to protect it.

ROTATION JUGGLING – Isaiah Livers, who missed the first two games after a training camp hip injury, made his season debut and took the spot of Kevin Knox with the second unit, which was outscored 61-22 on Friday in New York and has struggled to score in each of the first two games. Indiana’s bench outscored Detroit’s, 60-29. Knox was 2 of 14 overall and 1 of 9 from the 3-point line in 25 minutes over the first two games after hitting 3 of 6 from the arc in his only preseason appearance upon returning from a calf injury. Livers hit his first shot – a corner three – and also scored on an instinctive cut to the basket to take a nice Cory Joseph feed for a layup. They contributed eight points and two rebounds in 16 minutes, hitting three of six shots. The Pistons remain without two players who’ll give the bench scoring punch, Veteran Sharpshooter Alec Burks and big man Marvin Bagley III. Dwane Casey used a few new wrinkles to try to get more out of the bench, staggering Saddiq Bey’s minutes to give him time with the second unit to finish the first quarter and then using Joseph overlapping with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey for a handful of possessions in the second quarter. In the second half, Casey whittled the rotation to nine, bypassing Hamidou Diallo.