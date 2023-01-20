Pacers at Nuggets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets aren’t looking to be considered one of the best teams in the NBA. Denver is looking to be recognized as the best team in the game. That title still likely belongs to the Boston Celtics, but the Nuggets are coming for it. The Nuggets have won eight games in a row and are only one game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA. The Nuggets can’t let up, though, as the Memphis Grizzlies are only a half-game behind in the Western Conference. The pursuit continues tonight as Denver hosts the Indiana Pacers. Denver is coming off a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button