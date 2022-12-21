Pacers And Celtics Injury Reports

UPDATE: Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

It’s Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Pacers have ruled out Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis, while Terry Taylor and Trevelin Queen are both questionable.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Marcus Smart is questionable, while Grant Williams has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The Pacers got off to a good start to the season but are now in a slump.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Right now, the Pacers are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-16 record in 31 games.

On the road, they are 6-9 in the 15 games that they have played away from Indianapolis, Indiana.

As for the Celtics, they got off to an incredible start to the 2022-23 season but have cooled down recently.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after losing consecutive games to the Orlando Magic (at home).

That being said, the Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are a half-game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed.

At home, the Celtics are 11-4 in 15 games hosted in Massachusetts.