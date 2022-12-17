Pace Displays Paintings, Sculptures, Photos Of Abstract Expressionist Artist Richard Pousette-Dart

An exhibition of works by Richard Pousette-Dart, a member of the first generation of American Abstract Expressionist painters, is being shown through today at one of Pace’s galleries in Manhattan.

The Hudson River Valley, where American Abstract Expressionist painter Richard Pousette-Dart moved, … [+] from New York City, in 1950 Getty Images

On display at 510 West 25thth Street are works on paper, paintings, sculptures and Journals from the 1950’s, a decade Pace calls “pivotal” in Pousette-Dart’s career, when he moved from Manhattan to the lower Hudson River Valley. These works have never been shown together before. The exhibition is curated by the artist’s daughter, Joanna Pousette-Dart, also a painter.

According to Pace, “the presentation offers an unprecedented, in-depth look at a protean period in which Pousette-Dart’s painterly investigations were directed toward the extremes of color, light and physical density, further Amplified by his Multidisciplinary practice that included sculpture and photography . This exhibition presents seemingly dissimilar but deeply interconnected bodies of work, unified by their underlying structures and additive processes.”

Pace also said, “Pousette-Dart’s 1950 move to New York’s Rockland County, which freed him from the confines of his smaller studio in the city, had a liberating effect on his art. Working in a new, spacious environment, the artist followed his ideas to unexpected conclusions, allowing his thought processes to interact across canvas, sculpture and paper.”

The exhibition at Pace, which has represented the artist’s estate since 2013, features loans from private collections, the Museum of Modern Art, the Brooklyn Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art. Among these are his White, Gothic and Byzantine paintings, wire and metal sculptures and photographs.

According to Pace, Pousette-Dart, who was born in 1916 in St. Paul, Minn., and died in 1992 in New York, “drew inspiration from varied sources, including Native American and Oceanic art, as well as Asian Philosophy and American Transcendentalism. Never embracing action painting and instead Pursuing his own aesthetic, Pousette-Dart aspired to universal significance in his art, expressed through nonobjective means.”

In a recent interview, Joanna Pousette-Dart said this is the only exhibition of her father’s work she has ever curated. She said she had “wanted it to happen for a long time somewhere,” adding that his sculptures and paintings had not been shown together since their initial joint display in the 1950’s at the Betty Parsons Gallery.

She also said the exhibition shows “conversations” her father’s notebooks and works on paper “had with each other,” and said his Photographs illustrate “the cross-pollination” among different mediums.

“To me as a painter, it’s really important to see his creative process at work,” she said, predicting, “I think people will be tremendously surprised by the whole thing.”

Pace Publishing will publish a Catalog of the exhibition in March 2023. This will feature an interview between Joanna Pousette-Dart and Lowery Stokes Sims, curator of a 1997 Pousette-Dart exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, plus the text of a talk the artist delivered in 1951 at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, published in its entirety for the first time.