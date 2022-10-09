PACE Alliance Donates Golf Outing Proceeds to Pella Ambulance | KNIA KRLS Radio

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance presented a $4,000 check to Pella Ambulance Thursday morning.

The donation comes from proceeds raised during the annual PACE Alliance Golf Outing held at the end of August. Pella Ambulance is in the process of purchasing new CPR mannequins. For several years running, the PACE Alliance has donated proceeds from their golf outing to local first responders, including the Pella Police and Pella Fire Departments. Golf Committee Chairs Tim Te Grootenhuis and Vicki Cowman, along with committee members Trisha Klok, Matt Sherlock, Mary Mansfield, and Karen Eischen, organized this year’s golf outing. This year’s theme was “Fiesta on the Fairway.

Greg Higginbotham, Director of the Ambulance, says “These CPR mannequins are needed for training purposes, including use with Weekly CPR training courses and certification.”

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Pella Ambulance. Not only do they help people in need but they also help train the Residents of Pella and surrounding areas in basic first aid and CPR. It’s hard to put a dollar value on the service the Ambulance Service brings to our community when they are called upon in moments of emergency, often with a life on the line. We want to thank the Pella Community Ambulance Service who serve and care for our community,” says PACE Executive Director Karen Eischen.

This event brought together 28 Teams, 112 Golfers, 28 sponsors, over 45 volunteers and members of the Pella Community Ambulance for a day of fun, business, and fundraising on the golf course.