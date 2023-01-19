Pacapelli named head soccer Coach at Marist

VESTAL, NY – Three-year Binghamton Women’s soccer Assistant Nicole Pacapelli has been named head Women’s Coach at Marist College, the schools announced Tuesday. Pacapelli takes over the top spot with the Red Foxes after a strong stint with the Bearcats under head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee . She becomes the second Assistant in recent years under Bhattacharjee to earn a head coaching position, joining Taylor Schram (Dartmouth).

Pacapelli came to Binghamton in February 2020 and in her three seasons, helped lead the Bearcats to a pair of America East Championship game appearances and a regular season title this past fall. Her 2022 BU team went 9-5-5 and finished the season with an 8-1-4 flourish to claim the program’s first Outright regular season title and host role for the semifinals and finals. The Bearcats produced five all-conference selections, two all-region honors, two conference All-Rookie selections and three America East major award winners. The team’s 44 goals scored were the most in 21 years (2.3/game) and with a 6-1-1 league mark (best in program history), BU returned to the top of the standings alone for the first time in 18 years. Bhattacharjee, Pacapelli and Assistant Coach Taylor Bennett were named America East Coaching Staff of the Year.

“We are so happy for Nicole and this wonderful opportunity she has earned to be the new head coach at Marist,” Bhattacharjee said. “Nicole was an integral part in all facets of our program and we are so appreciative for all her efforts on and off the field within our competitive Mindset and overall team culture. We will of course miss her and all she gave to the Bearcats, but will know to expect great things from her as she takes charge in her new role.

“As a program we take pride that we have had Assistant coaches take the next step on eventually becoming head coaches on their own (including Taylor Schram at Dartmouth) as well as former Assistant coaches and student-athletes also on current staffs (Shauny Alterisio at Quinnipiac, Allison Mack at North Dakota State, Erin Theiller at Temple, Mackenzie Hanna at Fairleigh Dickinson, and Kayla Saager at Troy).We are proud of all the contributions each of them have made during their time at Binghamton and how they are giving back to the sport of Women’s college soccer through their own career aspirations.”

Pacapelli came to campus from Richmond, where she served as an Assistant for the Atlantic 10 member Spiders in 2019. Prior to her year at Richmond, Pacapelli was the head Coach and the departments academic Coordinator at Queens College for three years and began her coaching career as a Graduate Assistant at her alma mater, The University of New Haven.

She takes over a Marist program that finished 5-7-5 this past fall. Included in that record was a 1-1 draw with Binghamton. The Red Foxes ended their season with a 3-1 loss to Niagara in the MAAC quarterfinals.

Bhattacharjee will now begin a national search for a new Assistant coach.