PAC managing director Chris Miller announces retirement | Arts | San Luis Obispo

Chris Miller is set to retire from his role as the SLO Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) managing director in October, after working for the organization for about six and a half years.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Heather Gray

“It has been an Honor and a Pleasure to work with the Incredible PAC staff during my tenure and support our wonderful community arts organization clients and their events,” Miller said in a release from the PAC. “I’m so grateful for the outstanding support that the PAC enjoys and to have had the opportunity to facilitate its impact on our local artists and audience members over the past six years.

Miller described the PAC as a world-class facility and a visionary model for other communities to emulate, thanks to the “unique partnership between the university [Cal Poly] city ​​of SLO, and the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center.”

During Miller’s time working for the PAC, he oversaw nearly 400 events held at the venue annually, with an annual operating budget of $3 million. According to press materials, the PAC enjoyed financial success with operating surpluses each fiscal year, except during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Miller joined the PAC staff in 2016, succeeding former founding director Ron Reiger, who retired earlier that year. Before relocating to San Luis Obispo, Miller lived in Seattle where he enjoyed a 30-year career working in various performing arts and venue management positions, including while working for McCaw Hall, Benaroya Hall, and the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

October 14 will mark Miller’s last day at the PAC. Ryan Gruss, current director of patron services and campus Ticketing at the PAC will serve as interim managing director starting on Oct. 15.

According to press materials, Miller and his wife plan to remain on the Central Coast for a little while after retirement, but expect to eventually return to the Pacific Northwest at some point. Δ