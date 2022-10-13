Pac-12’s Lisa Peterson named Chair of Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – BuffZone

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has a new leader who is certainly familiar with the Pac-12 Conference.

On Wednesday, Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Sports Management Lisa Peterson was named chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button