Pac-12’s Lisa Peterson named chair of DI Women’s Basketball Committee

SAN FRANCISCO – Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Sports Management Lisa Peterson has been named chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 season, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to serve as this year’s vice chair, Peterson moved into the chair position following the departure of Beth Goetz from Ball State to Iowa. Her hiring at the Pac-12 was announced late last month and she will begin her duties at the Conference on Monday, which includes serving on the Pac-12 Leadership Team and responsibility for the comprehensive management and oversight of the league’s 21 Olympic sports.

“It’s an honor to serve and lead the Women’s Basketball Committee as we continue to raise the bar for future championships,” said Peterson, who is beginning her third year on the committee in 2022-23. “Our committee welcomes the opportunity to work with our many stakeholders to elevate our game and Championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans of Women’s basketball.”

Peterson is joining the Pac-12 after 11 years on the senior leadership team at Oregon, serving most recently as Deputy athletics director, Supervising several sports and departments for the Ducks. She also has served on numerous national committees, including the Division I Volleyball Committee from 2014-18, chairing that panel the final two years. Before joining the Ducks, Peterson also spent time in the athletics departments at Kentucky, Maryland and Miami (Florida).

In addition to Peterson, the Conference recently made another important hire in the former NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee Chair Rhonda Lundin Bennett. Bennett, who chaired the committee in 2017-18 and 2018-19, began at the Conference on Sept. 22 as Associate Commissioner for Women’s Basketball & Sports Management, spearheading the Pac-12’s strategic planning efforts to elevate, advance and grow its Women’s basketball brand.

For additional information on the composition of the 2022-23 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee visit NCAA.com.