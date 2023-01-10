Pac-12 working to finalize Colorado vs. Arizona State football for Week 0 of 2023 season

The Pac-12 is working to finalize a Week 0 Matchup between Colorado and Arizona State to open the 2023 season, a source told 247Sports. Kirk Herbstreit first mentioned the development on the ESPN broadcast of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU, citing new CU head Coach Deion Sanders.

“(Sanders) was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news … breaking news, from Prime,” Herbstreit said. “They’re actually not going to be opening up with (TCU). Colorado’s going to open up with Arizona State in their first game, and then they’re going to play TCU in their second game. Looks like they’re sneaking around there a little bit, but that was just told to me from Coach Prime tonight.”

The Buffaloes have been slated to kick off the 2023 season Sept. 2 at TCU in Week 1 before hosting Nebraska Sept. 9 and Colorado State Sept. 16 for Weeks 2 and 3. The move would move up Sanders’ debut to late August against a fellow first-year head coach in Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.

Sanders comes to Colorado has a five-year contract worth $29.5 million following a stellar run at Jackson State. He was asked during his appearance Monday on College GameDay what he would tell his team if they were playing for a title during his tenure.

“You’ve got to get your main guys, they’re going to have to buy in, this is how we do it and what we do … it’s the consistency that has to be established,” Sanders said. “Not only on the practice field, but off the field. Those guys, you can’t get here and all the sudden change. You don’t want to see a different mannerism of somebody. Everybody’s talking about the players, but you’ ve got to Coach the coaches too. They can’t get complacent. They can’t look around and start thinking about jobs and thinking about their next move. They have to be consistent as well.”

After a lack of stability under recent the Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell regimes, the Buffs seek a long-term answer under Sanders.

“I’ve liked this hire,” Josh Pate said during an Episode of Late Kick last month. “It’s not like anything has changed the last few days. Some of you have been rubbed the wrong way by the way he’s entered. … Some of you have looked at his resume and don’t think he deserves the job. To that, I would say get mad at Colorado, not Deion Sanders if that’s the way you feel.”

Colorado hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, when it finished the year 10-4 overall. The school is 5-19 the past two seasons, including a 1-11 showing in 2022.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Sanders comes off a successful run at FCS-Jackson State. He led his team to a 27-6 overall record, including a 12-1 showing this season that was punctuated with a win in the SWAC Championship Game.

Brad Crawford contributed to this report.