Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards – Oct. 3, 2022
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Skylar Fields, Sr., OH/OPP, USC (Missouri City, Texas)
» 6.13 KPS, .282 PCT, 1.63 DPS, 6.6 PPS
- Averaged 6.13 kills and 6.60 points per set in four-set wins over Colorado and Utah.
- Hit .282, served two aces and had four blocks.
- Had 24 kills against the Buffs and tied a season high with 25 against the Utes on a career-high 69 attacks.
- Against Utah, produced a career-high 28.0 points (25k, 1sa, 4ba).
- Has reached double-digit kills in 14 of 15 matches this season and has 20+ kills in each of USC’s last four.
- Leads the Conference in both Kills (4.71) and points (5.15) per set and is 10th (kills/set) and 12th (points/set) in those categories nationally.
- First Pac-12 Weekly Honor for the Texas transfer.
- USC’s 24th all-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and first since April 5, 2021 (Emilia Weske).
ALSO NOMINATED: Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Iman Ndiaye, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Madelyn Robinson, UTAH; Shannon Shields, ASU; Maya Tabron, COLO.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Magda Jehlarova, Sr., MB, Washington State (Prerov, Czech Republic)
» 2.71 BPS, 3.57 KPS, .408 PCT, 5.1 PPS
- Averaged 2.71 blocks per set in a weekend split at California (W, 3-0) and then-No. 9 Stanford (L, 3-1).
- Tied a three-set school record with 11 total blocks in the win over the Golden Bears.
- Moved into third in program history in both career block assists (409) and career total blocks (501).
- Also led the team offensively, averaging 3.57 kills per set on a team-high .408 hitting over the weekend.
- Leads the Pac-12 and is 21st nationally with 77 total blocks and is fourth in the Conference and 16th in the country in blocks per set (1.43).
- Seventh career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award and ninth career Weekly award overall (Offensive – March 16, 2021; Freshman – Nov. 4, 2019).
ALSO NOMINATED: Caitie Baird, STAN; Alexia Kuehl, COLO; élan McCall, UCLA; Georgia Murphy, ORE; Vanessa Ramirez, UTAH; Kalyah Williams, USC.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Mimi Colyer, Fr., OH, Oregon (Lincoln, Calif.)
» 4.17 KPS, .321 PCT, 4.17 DPS, 1.17 BPS, 5.7 PPS
- Averaged 5.70 points per set and 4.17 kills per set, while hitting .321 to go along with five aces in a 2-0 weekend for No. 12 Oregon.
- Defensively, also contributed 4.17 digs per set and 1.17 blocks per set.
- Began the weekend with 12 kills and a season-high 14 digs in a sweep of Arizona State.
- Added her second double-double in as many matches with 13 kills and 11 digs in a straight-set win over Arizona.
- Hit .440 against the Wildcats, her fifth match of the year with 10+ kills and a .300 or higher hitting percentage.
- Seventh in the Pac-12 in both kills per set (3.53) and points per set (4.20).
- Fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and Oregon’s 20th all-time.
- The fifth in Conference history to win five Freshman of the Week Awards and first since 2015 (Hayley Hodson, STAN – 2015). USC’s Ebony Nwanebu won the Honor a record six times in 2013.
ALSO NOMINATED: KJ Burgess, UTAH; Elia Rubin, STAN; Jordan Wilson, USC.
2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL WEEKLY AWARDS
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Freshman
|August 29
|Brooke Nuneviller, ORE
|Alexia Kuehl, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 5
|Madelyn Robinson, UTAH
|Alexia Kuehl, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 12
|Kendall Kipp, STAN
|Izzi Szulczewski, OSU
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|Sept. 19
|Hannah Pukis, ORE
|Elena Oglivie, STAN
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 26
|Ella May Powell, WASH
|Meegan Hart, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|October 3
|Skylar Fields, USC
|Magda Jehlarova, WSU
|Mimi Colyer, ORE