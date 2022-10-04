Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards – Oct. 3, 2022

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Skylar Fields, Sr., OH/OPP, USC (Missouri City, Texas)

» 6.13 KPS, .282 PCT, 1.63 DPS, 6.6 PPS

Averaged 6.13 kills and 6.60 points per set in four-set wins over Colorado and Utah.

Hit .282, served two aces and had four blocks.

Had 24 kills against the Buffs and tied a season high with 25 against the Utes on a career-high 69 attacks.

Against Utah, produced a career-high 28.0 points (25k, 1sa, 4ba).

Has reached double-digit kills in 14 of 15 matches this season and has 20+ kills in each of USC’s last four.

Leads the Conference in both Kills (4.71) and points (5.15) per set and is 10th (kills/set) and 12th (points/set) in those categories nationally.

First Pac-12 Weekly Honor for the Texas transfer.

USC’s 24th all-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and first since April 5, 2021 (Emilia Weske).

ALSO NOMINATED: Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Iman Ndiaye, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Madelyn Robinson, UTAH; Shannon Shields, ASU; Maya Tabron, COLO.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Magda Jehlarova, Sr., MB, Washington State (Prerov, Czech Republic)

» 2.71 BPS, 3.57 KPS, .408 PCT, 5.1 PPS

Averaged 2.71 blocks per set in a weekend split at California (W, 3-0) and then-No. 9 Stanford (L, 3-1).

Tied a three-set school record with 11 total blocks in the win over the Golden Bears.

Moved into third in program history in both career block assists (409) and career total blocks (501).

Also led the team offensively, averaging 3.57 kills per set on a team-high .408 hitting over the weekend.

Leads the Pac-12 and is 21st nationally with 77 total blocks and is fourth in the Conference and 16th in the country in blocks per set (1.43).

Seventh career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award and ninth career Weekly award overall (Offensive – March 16, 2021; Freshman – Nov. 4, 2019).

ALSO NOMINATED: Caitie Baird, STAN; Alexia Kuehl, COLO; élan McCall, UCLA; Georgia Murphy, ORE; Vanessa Ramirez, UTAH; Kalyah Williams, USC.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Mimi Colyer, Fr., OH, Oregon (Lincoln, Calif.)

» 4.17 KPS, .321 PCT, 4.17 DPS, 1.17 BPS, 5.7 PPS

Averaged 5.70 points per set and 4.17 kills per set, while hitting .321 to go along with five aces in a 2-0 weekend for No. 12 Oregon.

Defensively, also contributed 4.17 digs per set and 1.17 blocks per set.

Began the weekend with 12 kills and a season-high 14 digs in a sweep of Arizona State.

Added her second double-double in as many matches with 13 kills and 11 digs in a straight-set win over Arizona.

Hit .440 against the Wildcats, her fifth match of the year with 10+ kills and a .300 or higher hitting percentage.

Seventh in the Pac-12 in both kills per set (3.53) and points per set (4.20).

Fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and Oregon’s 20th all-time.

The fifth in Conference history to win five Freshman of the Week Awards and first since 2015 (Hayley Hodson, STAN – 2015). USC’s Ebony Nwanebu won the Honor a record six times in 2013.

ALSO NOMINATED: KJ Burgess, UTAH; Elia Rubin, STAN; Jordan Wilson, USC.

2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL WEEKLY AWARDS