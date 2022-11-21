Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards – Nov. 21, 2022

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK & FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Mimi Colyer, Fr., OH, Oregon (Lincoln, Calif.)

» 4.60 KPG, .365 PCT, 5.5 PPS, 2.30 DPG, 6 aces, 6 blocks

LED No. 10 Oregon to a pair of home wins over UCLA and USC, recording 4.60 kills per set on .365 hitting and 5.50 points per set.

Added 2.30 digs per set, six aces and six blocks to help the Ducks stay perfect at home (11-0) and extend their winning streak to 11.

In a 3-2 win over UCLA, registered her 10th double-double with 17 kills and a career-high 19 digs to go along with two aces and two blocks; Seven of her 17 kills came with the Ducks trailing 2-1 as she hit .429 over the final two sets.

In a come-from-behind reverse sweep against USC, recorded a career-high 29 kills and 35.0 points – both Pac-12 bests for a five-set match in 2022 – with 18 of the 29 kills coming in the decisive final three sets ; Added four blocks and four aces against the Trojans.

Becomes just the fourth Pac-12 player since the freshman award was introduced in 2011 to win both Offensive and freshman honors in the same week and the first since 2016.

First career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, while it is her third straight and record-eighth overall Freshman of the Week Honor in 2022.

Oregon’s third Offensive Player of the Week award this season and 22nd overall; Oregon’s 23rd overall Freshman of the Week honor.

ALSO NOMINATED (OFFENSIVE): Skylar Fields, USC; Lexi Hadrych, COLO; Claire Hoffman, WASH; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Marta Levinska, ASU; Elan McCall, UCLA; Madelyn Robinson, UTAH; Pia Timmer, WSU.

ALSO NOMINATED (FRESHMAN): KJ Burgess, UTAH; Peyton DeJardin, CAL; Elia Rubin, STAN; Mokihana Tufono, UCLA; Jordan Wilson, USC.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Elena Oglivie, Jr., LB, Stanford (Honolulu, Hawaii)

» 6.86 DPS (48 total), 1.86 APS

Helped No. 6 Stanford extended its winning streak to 16 with home wins over Arizona State and Arizona, leading the Cardinal defense with 48 digs (6.86 digs per set).

Registered double-digit digs for a 24th straight match while recording her fifth and sixth 20-plus dig performances.

In a four-set win over Arizona State, tallied a season-high 24 digs to go along with seven assists and an ace.

In a sweep over Arizona, collected another 24 digs to push her career total over 1,000 and added six assists and an ace as the Cardinal clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title.

Second consecutive and third overall Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award in 2022 and fifth of her career (March 23, 2021; Aug. 20, 2021; Sept. 19, 2022; Nov. 14, 2022). Stanford’s league-leading 31st award all-time.

ALSO NOMINATED: Kelli Barry, USC; KJ Burgess, UTAH; Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Katie Lougeay, COLO; Georgia Murphy, ORE.

2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL WEEKLY AWARDS