Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards – Nov. 21, 2022
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK & FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Mimi Colyer, Fr., OH, Oregon (Lincoln, Calif.)
» 4.60 KPG, .365 PCT, 5.5 PPS, 2.30 DPG, 6 aces, 6 blocks
- LED No. 10 Oregon to a pair of home wins over UCLA and USC, recording 4.60 kills per set on .365 hitting and 5.50 points per set.
- Added 2.30 digs per set, six aces and six blocks to help the Ducks stay perfect at home (11-0) and extend their winning streak to 11.
- In a 3-2 win over UCLA, registered her 10th double-double with 17 kills and a career-high 19 digs to go along with two aces and two blocks; Seven of her 17 kills came with the Ducks trailing 2-1 as she hit .429 over the final two sets.
- In a come-from-behind reverse sweep against USC, recorded a career-high 29 kills and 35.0 points – both Pac-12 bests for a five-set match in 2022 – with 18 of the 29 kills coming in the decisive final three sets ; Added four blocks and four aces against the Trojans.
- Becomes just the fourth Pac-12 player since the freshman award was introduced in 2011 to win both Offensive and freshman honors in the same week and the first since 2016.
- First career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, while it is her third straight and record-eighth overall Freshman of the Week Honor in 2022.
- Oregon’s third Offensive Player of the Week award this season and 22nd overall; Oregon’s 23rd overall Freshman of the Week honor.
ALSO NOMINATED (OFFENSIVE): Skylar Fields, USC; Lexi Hadrych, COLO; Claire Hoffman, WASH; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Marta Levinska, ASU; Elan McCall, UCLA; Madelyn Robinson, UTAH; Pia Timmer, WSU.
ALSO NOMINATED (FRESHMAN): KJ Burgess, UTAH; Peyton DeJardin, CAL; Elia Rubin, STAN; Mokihana Tufono, UCLA; Jordan Wilson, USC.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Elena Oglivie, Jr., LB, Stanford (Honolulu, Hawaii)
» 6.86 DPS (48 total), 1.86 APS
- Helped No. 6 Stanford extended its winning streak to 16 with home wins over Arizona State and Arizona, leading the Cardinal defense with 48 digs (6.86 digs per set).
- Registered double-digit digs for a 24th straight match while recording her fifth and sixth 20-plus dig performances.
- In a four-set win over Arizona State, tallied a season-high 24 digs to go along with seven assists and an ace.
- In a sweep over Arizona, collected another 24 digs to push her career total over 1,000 and added six assists and an ace as the Cardinal clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title.
- Second consecutive and third overall Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award in 2022 and fifth of her career (March 23, 2021; Aug. 20, 2021; Sept. 19, 2022; Nov. 14, 2022). Stanford’s league-leading 31st award all-time.
ALSO NOMINATED: Kelli Barry, USC; KJ Burgess, UTAH; Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Katie Lougeay, COLO; Georgia Murphy, ORE.
2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL WEEKLY AWARDS
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Freshman
|August 29
|Brooke Nuneviller, ORE
|Alexia Kuehl, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 5
|Madelyn Robinson, UTAH
|Alexia Kuehl, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 12
|Kendall Kipp, STAN
|Izzi Szulczewski, OSU
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|Sept. 19
|Hannah Pukis, ORE
|Elena Oglivie, STAN
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Sept. 26
|Ella May Powell, WASH
|Meegan Hart, COLO
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|October 3
|Skylar Fields, USC
|Magda Jehlarova, WSU
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|October 10
|Skylar Fields, USC
|Gala Trubint, USC
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|October 17
|Skylar Fields, USC
|Gala Trubint, USC
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|October 24
|Kami Miner, STAN
|Magda Jehlarova, WSU
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|October 31
|Caitie Baird, STAN
|Meegan Hart, COLO
|Elia Rubin, STAN
|Nov. 7
|Kendall Kipp, STAN
|Georgia Murphy, ORE
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Nov. 14
|Pia Timmer, WSU
|Elena Oglivie, STAN
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Nov. 21
|Mimi Colyer, ORE
|Elena Oglivie, STAN
|Mimi Colyer, ORE