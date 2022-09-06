Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Sept. 6, 2022
Week 3 in Review
- Pac-12 Women’s Soccer programs combined for a 13-4-5 record, including a 5-0-2 mark against power conference opponents, during the third week of regular-season action. Colorado, Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Washington State all went 2-0-0 while Arizona State and USC both went 1-0-0.
- Among the league’s 13 wins last week were four against top-10 opponents, including three alone on Friday as UCLA won at then-No. 2 Duke (2-1), USC blanked then-No. 6 TCU (3-0) and Stanford shut out then-No. 8 Penn State (2-0) that evening.
- UCLA (5-0-0) staked its claim as the nation’s top team by going cross country and defeating then-No. 2 Duke (2-1) and then-No. 1 North Carolina (2-1).
Week 3 Performers
- Two Pac-12 Players of the Week were crucial in the Bruins’ wins. Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Reilyn Turner scored the game-winning goals in both matches and was named College Soccer News Women’s National Player of the Week for her weekend performance.
- Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week Lauren Brzykcy totaled 13 saves on the weekend, tying her career high against Duke (9). The weekend moved her into UCLA’s all-time top 5 for career saves with 179.
- Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Elise Evans helped extend Stanford’s season-opening five-game win streak after scoring the game-winner against Cal Poly and a goal against No. 8 Penn State.
- Arizona State’s Nicole Douglas became the program’s leading career goal scorer (51) after netting a brace in the Sun Devils’ 6-2 romp over UAB in their sole match of the weekend. She also climbed into a tie for first in program history (Stacey Tullock) with her 16th career game-winner.
- Colorado’s Shyra James extended her goal-scoring streak to a program-record 10 games after tallying her second brace of the season against Texas A&M-Commerce and a single goal against Omaha. Through Sept. 5 matches, James is tied for the NCAA Division I lead with eight goals and 16 points while as a team Colorado is leading the country in scoring offense (4.33 goals per game), assists per game (4.00) and points per game (12.67) .
In the Non-Conference
- Stanford and UCLA both remain perfect at 5-0-0. They are two of 10 NCAA Division I teams with unblemished records so far this season (Brown, Harvard, Lamar, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia).
- Along with the Cardinal and Bruins, Colorado (5-0-1), Washington (5-0-1) and Arizona State (2-0-2) are also yet to drop a match this season.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for a 38-7-16 record so far in non-conference play, a .754 win percentage that ranks second nationally behind only the ACC (.842).
Bruins Back is Top
- Thanks to its wins at Duke and North Carolina, UCLA has ascended to No. 1 in the latest United Soccer Coaches national poll. It’s the first time the Bruins appear at the top spot since a six-week stretch ending Oct. 3, 2017.
- UCLA is the first Pac-12 program to hold the No. 1 ranking since Stanford held the spot in the final poll after capturing the 2019 NCAA national title.
- It ends a streak of 17 consecutive polls in which an ACC program held the No. 1 ranking.
- The 2-1 win against then-No. 1 UNC was the UCLA program’s second-ever win against a No. 1 ranked team (Florida State, 8/29/19).
The Rest of the Rankings
- After a monumental weekend, the UCLA Bruins have claimed the first place spot in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, after spending last week at No. 4. Stanford is continuing to climb as they moved up to No. 11 and Colorado has broken through the TDS rankings for the first time this season at No. 23.
- UCLA is the first Pac-12 program this season to hit No. 1 according to the United Soccer Coaches poll. Stanford made a jump from No. 12 to No. 6, their highest rank of the season. Colorado made their way back into the national rankings at No. 19 and Washington, who was receiving votes in week two, have broken into the top 25 at No. 24.
Road Tests
- While the lightest week to date in terms of number of matches, this week’s 17-match Pac-12 Slate will prove to be Pivotal and challenging as 11 contests will be played on the road.
- Five of the 11 road contests will be against power conference opponents, including four against the Big Ten. Colorado will visit Michigan on Thursday and Michigan State on Sunday, Stanford will be on the road against Northwestern on Thursday, and USC will round out the Big Ten matches at Nebraska on Sunday.
- Oregon State will visit No. 5 Virginia on Thursday followed by a trip to James Madison on Sunday.
- Arizona is set to host No. 10 Pepperdine, the current unbeaten co-leader of the WCC, is Sunday.