Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Sept. 21, 2022
Pac-12 Play Kicks Off
- Conference play is set to begin this Friday with six matches across the league.
- Half of the matches will be televised on Pac-12 Network – No. 19 Stanford at USC (2:00 pm PT), Washington State at Oregon State (6:00 pm PT), California at No. 1 UCLA (8:00 pm PT) – with a fourth – No. 15 Washington at Oregon (7:00 pm PT) – airing on Pac-12 Insider.
- The contests will mark the Pac-12 debuts for the league’s newest head coaches in UCLA’s Margueritte Aozasa and USC’s Jane Alukonis.
- For the seventh time in eight seasons, the Conference’s coaches selected Stanford as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 Women’s soccer title. UCLA and Washington State also received first-place votes in the poll.
Week 5 Review
- Pac-12 Women’s Soccer teams finished non-conference play with a flourish, as the 11 teams competing last week combined for a 13-1-2 record with 12 shutouts and a 47-7 goal differential across the 16 matches.
- Well. 1 UCLA (8-0-0) continued to hold as the No. 1 team in the country after picking up a pair of shutout victories, blanking both San Diego State (2-0) and at then-No. 9 Pepperdine (4-0). The Bruins are one of two teams remaining in NCAA Division I with perfect records (Rutgers).
- CALIFORNIA (5-1-3) didn’t surrender a goal for the second consecutive week, extending its shutout streak to more than 374 minutes and its unbeaten streak to eight in wins over UNLV (2-0) and Penn (3-0 ).
- ARIZONA STATE (4-0-2) bounced back from a COVID hiatus, outscoring opponents Grambling State (5-0) and Toledo (5-0) by a combined 10-0 to remain unbeaten.
- WASHINGTON STATE (6-1-1) extended its winning streak to six games following clean sheets over Northern Colorado (6-0) and Saint Mary’s (2-0). It marks only the fifth six-match win streak in Cougars’ program history (1990, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2022), with four of them coming under head Coach Todd Shulenberger.
Week 5’s Top Performers
- The Pac-12 is home to some of the nation’s stingiest defenses and top goalkeepers as nine starting netminders have goals-against averages below 1.00, including three – UCLA’s Lauren Brzykcy (0.42), Washington’s Olivia Sekany (0.46) and California’s Angelina Anderson (0.48) – below 0.50.
- Washington State’s Margie Detrizio and Bridget Rieken were Instrumental last week in continuing the Cougars’ win streak, banking half of the team’s eight goals. Detrizio became the first Cougar in 13 seasons to register a six-game point-scored streak with three goals last week, while defender Rieken tallied her first goal of the season to go with the pair of shutouts.
- Stanford’s Snow Kostmayer earned a Top Drawer Soccer Women’s Team of the Week Honorable mention after scoring a hat trick in the Cardinal’s 5-0 rout of San Diego. Kostmayer (7g/1a/15p) enters the week as the second-leading point scorer among NCAA Division I freshmen trailing only Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Tiana Johnson (16p).
- Detrizio (7g/4a), who is tied for seventh nationally with 18 points and Kostmayer are part of a Pac-12 Quintet among the top 25 scorers in NCAA Division I.
- Colorado’s Shyra James Ranks second nationally in total goals (10) and third in total points (21), while teammate Civana Kuhlmann (6g/4a) is tied for 16th nationally with 16 points. The duo has contributed more than half of the Buffaloes’ league-leading 31 goals, good for fourth-most in NCAA Division I.
- Arizona State’s Nicole Douglaswho earned a Top Drawer Soccer Women’s National Team of the Week Honorable mention nod with four goals last weekend, sits first nationally in points (3.17) and goals per game (1.50) and fourth in total goals (9). Douglas (55g/129p) is one goal and six points shy of entering the Pac-12’s career top 10 in the categories.
First NCAA RPI Report
- The NCAA issued its first Women’s Soccer RPI report of the 2022 season on Monday and the Pac-12 was the only league with all of its teams ranked inside the top 90.
- Unanimous poll No. 1 UCLA topped the initial ranking, while Arizona State (31), Washington State (38), Washington (44) and Stanford (48) all appeared in the top 50.
In the Non-Conference
- The Pac-12’s Furious finish to non-conference play lifted its final mark to 59-13-22 (.745), including a 20-9-14 record in road contests.
- The Conference’s .745 non-conference win percentage is a close third nationally trailing only the ACC (.808) and SEC (.750).
In the National Rankings
- Three Pac-12 programs appear in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 in No. 1 UCLA, No. 15 Washington and No. 19 Stanford.
- It’s the Bruins’ third consecutive week at No. 1, while the Huskies own their highest national ranking since finishing the 2020 campaign at No. 15. UW was last ranked higher than No. 15 in 2004, when it closed the season at No. 10.
- Washington State is among nine teams also receiving votes.