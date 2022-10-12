Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Oct. 12, 2022
Schedule | Standings | Pac-12 Statistics | NCAA Statistics | NCAA RPI | Pac-12 Record Book
Reviewing Week Three of Conference Play
- UCLA (13-0-0) is off to the best start in program history, with 13 consecutive wins, after a successful week against ARIZONA STATE (6-3-2, 2-3-0; W, 4-0) and ARIZONA (4-6-2, 1-4-0; W, 1-0). The Bruins are the only undefeated program in both men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer this season.
- ARIZONA posted a road upset, and its first Conference win, over then-No. 8 USC (8-2-1, 4-1-0) is Thursday. The Cats became one of only two teams to shut out the Trojans this season as they posted their first win over USC since 2013. In a 1-0 loss at No. 1 UCLA, the Wildcats held the Bruins without a goal for 82 minutes and limited them to just nine shots. ARIZONA is one of three teams this season to limit the top-ranked Bruins to a single goal (Iowa, Santa Clara).
- In the only ranked match of the weekend, then-No.14 STANFORD (11-2-1, 4-1-0) pulled out a 2-1 win against then-No. 21 WASHINGTON STATE (8-3-2, 2-2-1), to bump them into second in the Conference. The WASHINGTON STATE loss came after CALIFORNIA (8-3-3, 3-2-0) broke the Cougars 10-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win earlier in the weekend.
- COLORADO (8-3-3, 2-2-1) was perfect, picking up a 3-2 win against OREGON STATE (4-7-2, 0-5-0) and 1-0 win against OREGON (4- 5-4, 2-3-0). The Buffs continue to rank in the top-10 nationally in scoring offense (2.79), total assists (36), total goals (39) and total points (114).
Week 8’s Top Performers
- ARIZONA had multiple top performers from its contests against two of the nation’s best. Forward Nicole Dallin had the Wildcats’ game winner in the upset over the Trojans. Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week Hope Hisey also stood out against ranked opponents and is now third in the Conference in saves (46) and fourth in save percentage (.780).
- After her 1-0 shutout against UTAH (6-5-2, 2-3-0), OREGON goalkeeper Leah Freeman became the program’s all-time shutout leader (18). Collecting 13 saves on the weekend and allowing only one goal, Freeman Tops the conference in total saves (77), save percentage (.846) and saves per game (6.42). Her performance moved her to 10th nationally in total saves and 12th in saves per game.
- COLORADO’S Civana Kuhlmann added two goals to her season total, including a game winner against OREGON. She is sixth in the Nation in total points (26), eighth in points per game (2.00), and 12th in goals per game (.77) and total goals (26). Her teammate Shyra James recorded a single goal against OREGON STATE and is sixth in the Nation in total goals (11), 11th in goals per game (.79) and 12th in total points (23). The pair holds the top two spots in the Conference for total points and total goals.
- Top Drawer Soccer announced their Team of the Week on Tuesday, and two Pac-12 Athletes were included in CALIFORNIA’s Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Keely Roy and UCLA’s Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Madelyn Desiano.
Continuing Conference Duals
- This week will see six matches all taking place on Friday, Oct. 14, with five televised on Pac-12 Networks.
- The Conference’s top two teams, No. 1 UCLA and No. 9 STANFORD, will go head-to-head on The Farm on Friday at 5 pm PT.
- In the weekend opener, No. 18 USC will take on No. 19 CALIFORNIA at 3 pm PT in Berkeley, Calif.
- The remaining four matches will begin at 6 pm PT, with the Arizona programs hosting COLORADO and UTAH, and the Washington programs hosting OREGON and OREGON STATE.
RPI Watch
- Well. 1 UCLA continues to top the NCAA’s Women’s Soccer RPI Reportwith ARIZONA STATE (18) and STANFORD (24) also in the top 25.
- CALIFORNIA has its best position of the season (31), while WASHINGTON STATE (34), USC (36), OREGON (41) and WASHINGTON (49) round out the Conference’s top-50 ranked squads.
- Previously at No. 110, ARIZONA saw a huge jump to No. 67 after its weekend performances against UCLA and USC.
Rankings
- Two Conference programs sit in the top 10 of the Uniter Soccer Coaches rankings with No. 1 UCLA holding is to the top spot in the country.
- STANFORD entered the top 10 or the first time in four weeks and is No. 9.
- Well. 19 CALIFORNIA is ranked for the first time this year, just behind No. 18 U.S.C.
- WASHINGTON STATE is one of nine programs receiving votes.