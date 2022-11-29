Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 29, 2022
Elite Eight Triumph
- In a Saturday night Duel against No. 3 Virginia (16-4-3, 6-2-2), the UCLA (20-2-1, 9-2-0) Bruins punched a ticket to their 12th all-time College Cup and third in the last six years .
- After scoring an early goal in the 15th minute, UCLA was able to hold onto their lead for 59 minutes, spanning the rest of the first and over half of the second. The Cavaliers, however, sent in the equalizer in the 74th minute, eventually forcing the match into overtime. The Bruins entered their second OT of the postseason where they were able to tip the scales in their favor in the 97th minute, securing their spot in the final four.
Saturday Night Performers
- Off the first Bruin shot of the evening, Sunshine Fontsthe Bruins Offensive leader in all but assists, scored an opening goal just 15 minutes in, off an assist by Lexi Wright. This being her 11th goal of the season and second of the postseason, Fonts gave the Bruins the early 1-0 advantage that followed them throughout a majority of the match.
- Freshman Sophia Cook scored her first career game winner in the 97th minute to send the Bruins to the College Cup. Off the head of a Cavalier, Cook found the ball and sent it past the keeper to earn her seventh career goal, tying her for third on the team and making her the most decorated Bruin freshman, and the eventual game-winner.
- With the Cavaliers outshooting the Bruins 15-9 (6-4 on goal) and with a corner kick differential of 8-1, keeper Lauren Brzycky was a star in the goal, keeping the No. 3 teams goalless for 74 consecutive minutes. Making five saves and playing her second 110 minute match, Brzykcy allowed only a single goal and kept the Cavaliers from coming back in either overtime periods. Her 222 career saves and 57 wins are good for fourth in career history in both respective categories.
College Cup Matchup
- In their 12th College Cup appearance, UCLA will go head-to-head with Alabama (23-2-1, 10-0) on Friday Dec. 2 at 5:30 pm PT at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC
- This will be the first time in program history that the Bruins will meet the Crimson Tide and will also mark Alabama’s first College Cup appearance.
Pac-12 Postseason History
- The UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history and seventh time in a row, garnering a No. 1 seed for the fifth time and first time since 2014. Their appearance in the Elite Eight was the 14th in program history and first since 2019 and their appearance in the College Cup is their 12th all-time and first since 2019.
- Jasmine Aikey’s four-goal game added to the conference’s postseason multi-goal legacy. The last three players in the country to have four-goal postseason matches were Pac-12ers (Jasmine Aikey, STAN; Catarina Macario, STAN; Penelope Hocking, USC). Additionally, five of the nine women in the country to score four goals in a postseason match have been Pac-12 players.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for six national championships, all since 2007 (Stanford 2011, 2017, 2019; USC 2007 & 2016; UCLA 2013) – the second most of any conference over than span (ACC – 7)
- A Pac-12 program has reached the NCAA Women’s College Cup final in 11 of the last 22 years.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for 28 all-time College Cup appearances, including 24 since 2000.