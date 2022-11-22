Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 22, 2022

UCLA senior Jackie Gilday scored UCLA’s Lone goal against UCF to equalize the match. Only her second goal of the year, Gilday kept the Bruins’ season alive in the second round, allowing a chance for UCLA to win the penalty kick shootout.

UCLA senior goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy saw 110 minutes on the pitch and manned the goal in the penalty shootout. The Veteran banked five saves in regulation, added a big save in the first OT and went on to deny all three PK shots. Against Northwestern, she picked up an additional two saves in 90 minutes. The All-Pac-12 First Team keeper now has 57 saves and 10 goals allowed, with only two coming in the postseason.

Madilyn Desiano and Quincy McMahon were the Bruins’ goal scorers on Sunday against Northwestern. The senior and the sophomore, respectively, each scored their second goals of the season to help the Bruins stay on track for an Elite Eight run.

