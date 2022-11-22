Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 22, 2022
Postseason Results
- On Friday, the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins defeated Central Florida at Chapel Hill in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After the Knights scored an opening goal in the 34th minute, the Bruins responded quickly with a header to equalize the match. Both squads remained scoreless for the remaining 53 minutes, forcing the teams into double overtime, where no conceding goals were scored. The Bruins captured the penalty Shootout win, Converting all three penalty kicks and moving on to the Sweet Sixteen.
- Well. 7 STANFORD’s Thursday night round two against No. 15 BYU had a similar trajectory with early goals from each team to equalize the match at 1-1. After a scoreless double overtime, the pair banked four successful penalty kicks, although the Cardinal were unable to win the shootout. STANFORD finished its 2022 season and its 31st postseason run with an overall record of 17-2-3.
- In its third-round match on Sunday, UCLA came out victorious with a 2-0 shutout over No. 4 Northwestern to move into the Elite Eight. With an early goal in the fifth minute and an insurance goal in the 65th, the Bruins were able to end the match in regulation and secure their spot in the quarterfinals.
Postseason Performers:
- UCLA senior Jackie Gilday scored UCLA’s Lone goal against UCF to equalize the match. Only her second goal of the year, Gilday kept the Bruins’ season alive in the second round, allowing a chance for UCLA to win the penalty kick shootout.
- UCLA senior goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy saw 110 minutes on the pitch and manned the goal in the penalty shootout. The Veteran banked five saves in regulation, added a big save in the first OT and went on to deny all three PK shots. Against Northwestern, she picked up an additional two saves in 90 minutes. The All-Pac-12 First Team keeper now has 57 saves and 10 goals allowed, with only two coming in the postseason.
- Madilyn Desiano and Quincy McMahon were the Bruins’ goal scorers on Sunday against Northwestern. The senior and the sophomore, respectively, each scored their second goals of the season to help the Bruins stay on track for an Elite Eight run.
- STANFORD freshman Jasmine Aikey, who added her name to a short list of players who have scored four goals in a single postseason match, added a fifth to her postseason total. In the Cardinal’s Lone goal of the match, Aikey found the Cougar keeper outside the box and sent it into the back of the net. Although not a game-winner, the freshman’s goal allowed the Cardinal to take the match past double overtime and into the Shootout where the season came to an unfortunate end.
Elite Eight:
- Well. 1 UCLA will host its fourth round tournament appearance against No. 4 Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 pm PT on ESPN+. In the 11th overall meeting – seventh time in the postseason – between the two programs, UCLA owns a 6-3-2 record over Virginia. The Bruins won the last meeting in 2017 and will try to do the same in the eighth meeting to punch their ticket to the Final Four.
Pac-12 Postseason History:
- The UCLA Bruins are seeing the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history and seventh time in a row, garnering a No. 1 seed for the fifth time and first time since 2014. Their appearance in the Elite Eight is the 14th in program history and first since 2019.
- Jasmine Aikey‘s four-goal game added to the conference’s postseason multi-goal legacy. The last three players in the country to have four-goal postseason matches were Pac-12ers (Jasmine AikeySTAN; Catarina MacarioSTAN; Penelope Hocking, USC). Additionally, five of the nine women in the country to score four goals in a postseason match have been Pac-12 players.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for six national championships, all since 2007 (Stanford 2011, 2017, 2019; USC 2007 & 2016; UCLA 2013) – the second most of any conference over than span (ACC – 7)
- A Pac-12 program has reached the NCAA Women’s College Cup final in 11 of the last 22 years.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for 27 all-time College Cup appearances, including 23 since 2000.