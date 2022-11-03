Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 2, 2022

Arizona State’s

Nicole Douglas

was the Conference’s standout player last week, earning her both the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week as well as a spot on the

Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week

. Douglas

scored five goals, including four of ASU’s five against Oregon. Also with an assist against the Ducks, Douglas set single-game school records for most goals (4) and points (9), as well as Entering the Pac-12 Record Book for career goals (T-6th, 60g) and career points (8th, 141p). She currently holds the top-10 spots in the Pac-12 and NCAA in goals-per-game (.88), points-per-game (1.94), total goals (14) and total points (31). Read more about

Douglas’

weekend performance and Achievements as

the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week