Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 2, 2022
Rivalry Week, Title Chase to cap regular season
- The final week of the Pac-12 Women’s Soccer regular season will see six rivalry matches on Friday, Nov. 4 with all six being televised across the Pac-12 Networks.
- Well. 1 UCLA’s (17-1-0, 9-1-0) match at No. 14 USC (11-2-3, 7-1-2) at 2:00 pm PT and No. 7 STANFORD’s (16-2-1, 9-1-0) match at CALIFORNIA (10-4-5, 5-3-2) at 3:00 pm PT will determine the Pac-12 title race – both matches will air on Pac-12 Network with the Stanford/Cal match starting on Pac- 12 Bay Area.
- Both the Bruins and Cardinal enter their league finals with identical 9-1-0 league records, although in the event of a co-championship Stanford holds the NCAA automatic berth advantage thanks to a 1-0 win over UCLA on Oct. 14.
- ARIZONA STATE (8-5-3, 4-5-1) will host the Duel in the Desert against Rival ARIZONA (8-6-3, 5-4-1) at 6:00 pm PT on Pac-12 Arizona. The pair are sixth and fifth in the Conference standings, respectively. A Sun Devils win would propel them into a tie for fifth and the program’s best Pac-12 finish since 2012 (T-4th), while a win could vault the Wildcats as high as fourth after being picked 12th in the preseason coaches poll.
- Rounding out the Friday slate, UTAH and COLORADO will meet in Boulder on Pac-12 Mountain at 1:00 pm PT, OREGON will host OREGON STATE on Pac-12 Oregon at 6:00 pm PT, and WASHINGTON STATE welcomes WASHINGTON at 6:00 pm PT. 00 pm PT is Pac-12 Washington.
Reviewing Week 6 of Conference Play
- UCLA and Stanford continued their quests for the Pac-12 title with a pair of home shutouts last week – the Bruins blanking Washington State (1-0) and Washington (3-0), and the Cardinal blasting Utah (5-0) and Colorado (2-0).
- Arizona erupted for seven goals in a pair of triumphs over Oregon State (3-2) and Oregon (4-1), giving it its most Conference wins since 2019. The Wildcats have just one loss – 1-0 at No. 1 UCLA – in their last seven games (5-1-1).
- USC ran its unbeaten streak to six matches (4-0-2), edging both Washington (2-1) and Washington State (3-2) by a goal to remain in third place.
- California recorded consecutive shutouts – its eighth and ninth of the season – in a 4-0 win over Colorado and a 0-0 draw against Utah to maintain its fourth-place standing. The Golden Bears are eyeing their first top-4 Pac-12 finish since 2015.
- Arizona State began its week with a 5-1 Rout at home against Oregon, but followed up with a 3-1 loss to Oregon State – the Beavers’ first Conference win of the season.
Top Performers
- Arizona State’s Nicole Douglas was the Conference’s standout player last week, earning her both the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week as well as a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. Douglas scored five goals, including four of ASU’s five against Oregon. Also with an assist against the Ducks, Douglas set single-game school records for most goals (4) and points (9), as well as Entering the Pac-12 Record Book for career goals (T-6th, 60g) and career points (8th, 141p). She currently holds the top-10 spots in the Pac-12 and NCAA in goals-per-game (.88), points-per-game (1.94), total goals (14) and total points (31). Read more about Douglas’ weekend performance and Achievements as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.
- Stanford’s Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week Ryan Campbell registered her eighth Solo shutout of the season, the most in the Pac-12, after blanking Colorado. For her efforts, Campbell was also named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week. She has had a hand in giving the Cardinal its first five-match shutout streak since October 2019.
- Senior Abby Greubel provided all the scoring Stanford needed in shutouts of Colorado and Utah, netting a brace against Utah and the game-winning goal versus Colorado on just six total shots. The multi-goal match against Utah was the second of her career and brings her to five goals on the season.
- Lauren Bryzkcy of UCLA continues to top the Conference in most goalkeeping categories after adding two more shutouts last week. Bryzkcy currently ranks first in the Pac-12 in goals-against average (0.438, 5th in NCAA DI), goals allowed (seven, T-15th in NCAA DI), and save percentage (.854, 20th in NCAA DI).
- With seven goals in its wins over Oregon and Oregon State, Arizona matched its most-ever goals in a single Pac-12 weekend. Nicole Dallin and Jordan Hall were the catalysts, with Dallin scoring three times including the deciding goal against the Beavers, and Hall netting a pair including the winner against the Ducks.
RPI Watch
- UCLA, which has spent all but one of the first seven weeks at the top, continues to lead the country in the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI Report.
- The Pac-12 is one of three conferences to have 11 teams ranked inside the top 70 (ACC, SEC).
- After appearing at No. 51 is Sept. 25, STANFORD has now broken into the RPI Top 10 at No. 9.
- USC moved up 10 spots to No. 23 after its 2-0 weekend against Washington and Washington State.
- Arizona State (34), Arizona (39), California (40), Washington State (54), Washington (56), Utah (62), Oregon (64) and Colorado (65) round out the Conference’s top-60 programs.
In the Rankings and Receiving Votes
- For the ninth consecutive week, UCLA is the No. 1 team in the country in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.
- For the third week in a row, STANFORD is sitting at the No. 7 spots.
- After going undefeated on the weekend, USC is up four spots to No. 14, its highest rank since the first week of October.
- California’s three-week stretch in the top 25 ended, but the Golden Bears continued to receive votes along with Arizona.