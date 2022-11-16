Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 16, 2022

STANFORD freshman

Jasmine Aikey

scored four goals in leading the Cardinal to the 6-0 win and earning herself a spot on

Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week

. Aikey’s first came in the 30th minute with her proceeding three each scored only two minutes apart. She became the first Cardinal to have a four-goal game since

Catarina Macario

opened the 2019 postseason run with four against Prairie View A&M. She is the fourth player in the country to bank four this season, and the first to do so in an NCAA match since 2019 when former USC Trojan

Penelope Hocking