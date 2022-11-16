Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Nov. 16, 2022
Postseason Results
- In an impressive opening-round win, No. 1-seeded UCLA (18-2-0, 9-2-0) took down Big Sky Champion Northern Arizona 4-1. With home field advantage, the Bruins controlled the night by taking 27 shots (18 on target) and earning six corner kick opportunities. After scoring three goals in the first half, the Bruins’ already comfortable lead was increased to four in the 84th minute, securing their spot in the second round.
- Well. 3 seed STANFORD (17-2-2, 9-1-1) had a wildly successful night shutting out San Jose State (6-0) in first round NCAA Tournament action at home. Behind a season-best 28 shots (20 on frame), the Cardinal scored their most goals in over a year (August 29, 2021; San Diego State). Haley Craigwho took over for decorated keeper Ryan Campbell in the 57th minute, earned three saves to secure the clean sheet and a second round appearance for the Cardinal.
- CALIFORNIA, who began its postseason run with arguably the toughest match of the weekend, pushed eighth-seeded Santa Clara to two OTs before losing to the Broncos on a golden goal. Although the squads were neck-and-neck throughout the entirety of regulation and the first OT, Santa Clara was able to score a Lone goal in the 109th minute to end the Bears’ season. On the year, Cal finished 10-5-6 overall and 5-3-3 in league action.
- USC (12-3-3, 8-1-2) fell to UC Irvine 2-0 in regulation on its home pitch. Despite outdoing UCI in shots (16 to 12), shots on goal (8 to 3) and corner kicks (7 to 3), the Trojans dropped their first round matchup after making their ninth consecutive tournament appearance.
- ARIZONA STATE (9-6-3, 5-5-1), the Conference’s fifth and final program to see postseason action last weekend, held the Portland Pilots scoreless in the first half before allowing three second-half goals in a 3-0 shutdown.
Postseason Performers:
- STANFORD freshman Jasmine Aikey scored four goals in leading the Cardinal to the 6-0 win and earning herself a spot on Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week. Aikey’s first came in the 30th minute with her proceeding three each scored only two minutes apart. She became the first Cardinal to have a four-goal game since Catarina Macario opened the 2019 postseason run with four against Prairie View A&M. She is the fourth player in the country to bank four this season, and the first to do so in an NCAA match since 2019 when former USC Trojan Penelope Hocking tallied four against Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 16, 2019).
- Fellow Cardinal Maya Doms converted the second chance of the night off a penalty kick, Landing her second of the season and adding security to the lead. Freshman Logan Smith went on to earn her second career goal as she closed off the STANFORD lead in the 58th minute in her first ever postseason match.
- UCLA’s Lexi Wright opened up the door for the Bruins during the win over NAU with two goals in the first nine minutes. She put her team on the board in the first 39 seconds of game play, making it their fastest goal of the season. This signifies the sophomore’s first career brace and puts her third on the team in total goals (7).
- Sunshine Fonts, the Bruins’ leading Offensive asset added security to UCLA’s already 3-0 lead with their final goal in the 84th minute. Her 10th goal on the year moved her to the top scorer on the team this year.
- Bruin’s head keeper Lauren Brzykcy played a scoreless 69 minutes in the net, seeing zero shots come her way thanks to an expert defense. This marked her 18th win of the season and 55th of her career, moving her to fourth in program history for all-time wins.
Hollow Round Two
- Pac-12 Champion STANFORD will face six-seed BYU in a second round match in Chapel Hill, NC. The match is Thursday (Nov. 17) at 12 pm PT on ESPN+. BYU finished the regular season ranked 20th according to the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI Report and is coming off a first round shutout of Utah Valley (3-0). This will be the sixth time these two programs have squared off with the Cardinal winning the first five, including the last solidifying STANFORD’s place in the 2019 College Cup.
- UCLA will host their second round tournament match against Central Florida on Friday Nov. 18 at 7:00 pm PT on ESPN+. UCF finished the regular season at 19 spots behind UCLA at No. 22. The pair have only ever played each other on one other occasion, in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament where the Bruins pulled out a 2-1 stop.
Pac-12 Postseason History:
- The UCLA Bruins are seeing the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history and the seventh time in a row. Their advancement to the second round is their 23rd all-time, seeing the second round in 21 of their last 22 appearances. Their No. 1 seed is their fifth all-time and first since 2014.
- The STANFORD Cardinal entered the postseason for the 31st time in program history and will similarly be competing in their 23rd all-time NCAA Tournament second round, advancing past the first round in 15 of their last 17 tournaments.
- Jasmine Aikey‘s four goal game added to the conference’s postseason multi-goal legacy. The last three players in the country to have four-goal postseason matches were Pac-12ers (Jasmine AikeySTAN; Catarina MacarioSTAN; Penelope Hocking, USC). Additionally, five of the nine women in the country to score four goals in a postseason match have been Pac-12 players.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for six national championships, all since 2007 (Stanford 2011, 2017, 2019; USC 2007 & 2016; UCLA 2013) – the second most of any conference over than span (ACC – 7)
- A Pac-12 program has reached the NCAA Women’s College Cup final in 11 of the last 22 years.
- Pac-12 programs have combined for 27 all-time College Cup appearances, including 23 since 2000.