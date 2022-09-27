Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards – Sept. 26, 2022
Offensive Player of the Week: Nicole Payne, Jr., USC (Birmingham, Ala.)
1 game, 2 goals, 4 points
- Scored both goals in a 2-1 win over then-No. 19 Stanford in the Trojans’ Pac-12 opener.
- Brought USC back from an early 1-0 deficit, scoring once in each half.
- Second career brace.
- Also spent time on the Trojan backline that held Stanford scoreless for the final 70 minutes.
- First career Pac-12 Weekly award and USC’s second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season (Simone Jackson – Sept. 12).
Defensive Player of the Week: Maryn Granger, So., Utah (Draper, Utah)
1 game, 1 goal, 2 points
- Helped the Utes to a 2-1 triumph over Arizona, scoring her first Collegiate goal for the 54th-minute game winner.
- Assisted a defense that only allowed seven total shots and just two on frame.
- One of two Utes that played a full 90 minutes in the Conference opener.
- First career Pac-12 Weekly award.
- First Weekly award for Utah since Tavia Leachman was voted Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 12, 2019.
Goalkeeper of the Week: Leah Freeman, Jr., Oregon (Berkeley, Calif.)
1 game, 90 minutes, 0 goals allowed, 14 saves
- Made a career-high 14 saves to secure Oregon’s 2-0 upset over then-No. 15 Washington.
- Earned her 17th career shutout, tying the Ducks’ program record.
- Was one save shy of the single-game school record, last achieved in 2003 when Domenique Lainez made 15 stops against Texas A&M.
- Leads the Pac-12 in both total saves (64) and saves per game (7.11) and is sixth and eighth nationally in those categories, respectively.
- Fourth career Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award (Oct. 11, 2021; Sept. 27, 2021; March 29, 2021).
ALSO NOMINATED:
Offensive Player of the Week: Gianna Christiansen, ARIZ; Evan Van Deursen, ASU; Juliauna Hayward, COLO; Ajanae Respass, ORE; McKenna Martinez, OSU; Snow Kostmayer, STAN; Maricarmen Reyes, UCLA; Taliana Kaufusi, UTAH; Sydney Studer, WSU.
Defensive Player of the Week: Angela Baron, ARIZ; Phoenix Miranda, COLO; Caroline Duncan, OSU; Elise Evans, STAN; Ally Lemos, UCLA; Brooklyn Courtnall, USC; Bridget Rieken, WSU.
Goalkeeper of the Week: Hope Hisey, ARIZ; Hailey Coll, OSU; Ryan Campbell, STAN; Lauren Brzycky, UCLA; Anna Smith, USC; Evie Vitali, UTAH; Nadia Cooper, WSU.
2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
|2022
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Goalkeeper
|August 22
|Shyra James, Colorado
|Madison Goerlinger, Arizona
|Hope Hisey, Arizona
|August 29
|Sunshine Fontes, UCLA
|Maya Evans, UCLA
|Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
|Sept. 5
|Reilyn Turner, UCLA
|Elise Evans, STAN
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 12
|Simone Jackson, USC
|Sydney Collins, CAL
|Angelina Anderson, CAL
|Sept. 19
|Nicole Douglas, ASU
|Sydney Collins, CAL
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 26
|Nicole Payne, USC
|Mary’s Granger, UTAH
|Leah Freeman, ORE