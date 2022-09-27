Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards – Sept. 26, 2022

Offensive Player of the Week: Nicole Payne, Jr., USC (Birmingham, Ala.)
1 game, 2 goals, 4 points

  • Scored both goals in a 2-1 win over then-No. 19 Stanford in the Trojans’ Pac-12 opener.
  • Brought USC back from an early 1-0 deficit, scoring once in each half.
  • Second career brace.
  • Also spent time on the Trojan backline that held Stanford scoreless for the final 70 minutes.
  • First career Pac-12 Weekly award and USC’s second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season (Simone Jackson – Sept. 12).

Defensive Player of the Week: Maryn Granger, So., Utah (Draper, Utah)
1 game, 1 goal, 2 points

  • Helped the Utes to a 2-1 triumph over Arizona, scoring her first Collegiate goal for the 54th-minute game winner.
  • Assisted a defense that only allowed seven total shots and just two on frame.
  • One of two Utes that played a full 90 minutes in the Conference opener.
  • First career Pac-12 Weekly award.
  • First Weekly award for Utah since Tavia Leachman was voted Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 12, 2019.

Goalkeeper of the Week: Leah Freeman, Jr., Oregon (Berkeley, Calif.)
1 game, 90 minutes, 0 goals allowed, 14 saves

  • Made a career-high 14 saves to secure Oregon’s 2-0 upset over then-No. 15 Washington.
  • Earned her 17th career shutout, tying the Ducks’ program record.
  • Was one save shy of the single-game school record, last achieved in 2003 when Domenique Lainez made 15 stops against Texas A&M.
  • Leads the Pac-12 in both total saves (64) and saves per game (7.11) and is sixth and eighth nationally in those categories, respectively.
  • Fourth career Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award (Oct. 11, 2021; Sept. 27, 2021; March 29, 2021).

ALSO NOMINATED:

Offensive Player of the Week: Gianna Christiansen, ARIZ; Evan Van Deursen, ASU; Juliauna Hayward, COLO; Ajanae Respass, ORE; McKenna Martinez, OSU; Snow Kostmayer, STAN; Maricarmen Reyes, UCLA; Taliana Kaufusi, UTAH; Sydney Studer, WSU.

Defensive Player of the Week: Angela Baron, ARIZ; Phoenix Miranda, COLO; Caroline Duncan, OSU; Elise Evans, STAN; Ally Lemos, UCLA; Brooklyn Courtnall, USC; Bridget Rieken, WSU.

Goalkeeper of the Week: Hope Hisey, ARIZ; Hailey Coll, OSU; Ryan Campbell, STAN; Lauren Brzycky, UCLA; Anna Smith, USC; Evie Vitali, UTAH; Nadia Cooper, WSU.

2022 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

2022 Offensive Defensive Goalkeeper
August 22 Shyra James, Colorado Madison Goerlinger, Arizona Hope Hisey, Arizona
August 29 Sunshine Fontes, UCLA Maya Evans, UCLA Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
Sept. 5 Reilyn Turner, UCLA Elise Evans, STAN Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
Sept. 12 Simone Jackson, USC Sydney Collins, CAL Angelina Anderson, CAL
Sept. 19 Nicole Douglas, ASU Sydney Collins, CAL Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
Sept. 26 Nicole Payne, USC Mary’s Granger, UTAH Leah Freeman, ORE

