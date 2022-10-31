Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards – Oct. 31, 2022

Offensive Player of the Week: Nicole Douglas, Gr., Arizona State (London, England)
2 games, 5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points

  • Banked four goals and one assist to give the Sun Devils a win over Oregon (5-1), psetting single-game school records for most goals (4) and points (9).
  • Added a fifth goal to her weekend tally against Oregon State.
  • Tied for second-most goals in a single game (4) in the NCAA this season and the most by any Power 5 conference player.
  • Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player since Stanford’s Catarina Macario scored four against Prairie View A&M (11/15/19).
  • Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player in a Conference match since WSU’s Morgan Weaver had four against Colorado (11/3/19).
  • Nine points are tied for third-most in a single game in the NCAA this season and most of any Power 5 conference player.
  • Most single-game points since Macario had 13 vs. Prairie View A&M (the Pac-12 single-match record).
  • Fifth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second this season (Sept. 19, 2022; Aug. 24, 2021; March, 15 2021; Feb. 9, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week: Lilly Reale, So., UCLA (Hingham, Mass.)
2 games, 1 goal, 2 points

  • Led UCLA to a pair of shutout victories over Washington State (1-0) and Washington (3-0) from center back.
  • Scored the Lone goal, and game-winner, against Washington State, her first goal of the season and second of her career.
  • Led a Bruin defense that allowed only eight total shots on the weekend, six by Washington State and just two by Washington.
  • Has helped UCLA to a 17-1-0 record with a 0.39 goals against average and 12 shutouts on the season, including four consecutive clean sheets.
  • Second career Defensive Player of the Week award (Nov. 9, 2021)

Goalkeeper of the Week: Ryan Campbell, Jr., Stanford (Laguna Beach, Calif.)
2 games, 157 minutes, 6 saves, 0 goals allowed

  • Earned her Pac-12-best eighth Solo shutout of the season with three saves in Sunday’s 2-0 blanking of Colorado.
  • Shared shutout for the third time this season in Thursday’s 5-0 rout of Utah, making three stops in 67 minutes of action.
  • Has helped Stanford to five consecutive shutouts, playing 457-of-499 minutes during the shutout streak.
  • First time Stanford has recorded five consecutive shutouts since posting eight straight from October 3-31, 2019.
  • Currently boasts a 0.52 goals against average, the second best in the Pac-12, and a save percentage of .820, the third best in the Pac-12.
  • Third Goalkeeper of the Week award this season (Oct. 3, 2022; Oct. 17, 2022).

ALSO NOMINATED:

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Hall, ARIZ; Keely Roy, CAL; McKenna Martinez, OSU; Abby Greubel, STAN; Ally Cook, UCLA; Helena Sampaio, USC; Margie Detrizio, WSU

Defensive Player of the Week: Iliana Hocking, ARIZ; Sydney Collins, CAL; Bryana Pizarro, OSU; Kennedy Wesley, STAN; Mykiaa Minniss, WSU.

Goalkeeper of the Week: Hope Hisey, ARIZ; Angelina Anderson, CAL; Hailey Coll, OSU; Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA; Nadia Cooper, WSU.

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

2022 Offensive Defensive Goalkeeper
August 22 Shyra James, Colorado Madison Goerlinger, Arizona Hope Hisey, Arizona
August 29 Sunshine Fontes, UCLA Maya Evans, UCLA Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
Sept. 5 Reilyn Turner, UCLA Elise Evans, Stanford Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
Sept. 12 Simone Jackson, USC Sydney Collins, California Angelina Anderson, California
Sept. 19 Nicole Douglas, Arizona State Sydney Collins, California Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
Sept. 26 Nicole Payne, USC Mary’s Granger, Utah Leah Freeman, Oregon
October 3 Croix Bethune, USC Shae Holmes, Washington Ryan Campbell, Stanford
October 10 Keely Roy, California Madelyn Desiano, UCLA Hope Hisey, Arizona
October 17 Kayla Colbert, USC Elise Evans, Stanford Ryan Campbell, Stanford
October 24 Jasmine Aikey, Stanford Quincy McMahon, UCLA Hope Hisey, Arizona
October 31 Nicole Douglas, Arizona State Lilly Reale, UCLA Ryan Campbell, Stanford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button