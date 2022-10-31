Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards – Oct. 31, 2022
Offensive Player of the Week: Nicole Douglas, Gr., Arizona State (London, England)
2 games, 5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points
- Banked four goals and one assist to give the Sun Devils a win over Oregon (5-1), psetting single-game school records for most goals (4) and points (9).
- Added a fifth goal to her weekend tally against Oregon State.
- Tied for second-most goals in a single game (4) in the NCAA this season and the most by any Power 5 conference player.
- Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player since Stanford’s Catarina Macario scored four against Prairie View A&M (11/15/19).
- Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player in a Conference match since WSU’s Morgan Weaver had four against Colorado (11/3/19).
- Nine points are tied for third-most in a single game in the NCAA this season and most of any Power 5 conference player.
- Most single-game points since Macario had 13 vs. Prairie View A&M (the Pac-12 single-match record).
- Fifth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second this season (Sept. 19, 2022; Aug. 24, 2021; March, 15 2021; Feb. 9, 2021)
Defensive Player of the Week: Lilly Reale, So., UCLA (Hingham, Mass.)
2 games, 1 goal, 2 points
- Led UCLA to a pair of shutout victories over Washington State (1-0) and Washington (3-0) from center back.
- Scored the Lone goal, and game-winner, against Washington State, her first goal of the season and second of her career.
- Led a Bruin defense that allowed only eight total shots on the weekend, six by Washington State and just two by Washington.
- Has helped UCLA to a 17-1-0 record with a 0.39 goals against average and 12 shutouts on the season, including four consecutive clean sheets.
- Second career Defensive Player of the Week award (Nov. 9, 2021)
Goalkeeper of the Week: Ryan Campbell, Jr., Stanford (Laguna Beach, Calif.)
2 games, 157 minutes, 6 saves, 0 goals allowed
- Earned her Pac-12-best eighth Solo shutout of the season with three saves in Sunday’s 2-0 blanking of Colorado.
- Shared shutout for the third time this season in Thursday’s 5-0 rout of Utah, making three stops in 67 minutes of action.
- Has helped Stanford to five consecutive shutouts, playing 457-of-499 minutes during the shutout streak.
- First time Stanford has recorded five consecutive shutouts since posting eight straight from October 3-31, 2019.
- Currently boasts a 0.52 goals against average, the second best in the Pac-12, and a save percentage of .820, the third best in the Pac-12.
- Third Goalkeeper of the Week award this season (Oct. 3, 2022; Oct. 17, 2022).
ALSO NOMINATED:
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Hall, ARIZ; Keely Roy, CAL; McKenna Martinez, OSU; Abby Greubel, STAN; Ally Cook, UCLA; Helena Sampaio, USC; Margie Detrizio, WSU
Defensive Player of the Week: Iliana Hocking, ARIZ; Sydney Collins, CAL; Bryana Pizarro, OSU; Kennedy Wesley, STAN; Mykiaa Minniss, WSU.
Goalkeeper of the Week: Hope Hisey, ARIZ; Angelina Anderson, CAL; Hailey Coll, OSU; Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA; Nadia Cooper, WSU.
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Players of the Week
|2022
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Goalkeeper
|August 22
|Shyra James, Colorado
|Madison Goerlinger, Arizona
|Hope Hisey, Arizona
|August 29
|Sunshine Fontes, UCLA
|Maya Evans, UCLA
|Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
|Sept. 5
|Reilyn Turner, UCLA
|Elise Evans, Stanford
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 12
|Simone Jackson, USC
|Sydney Collins, California
|Angelina Anderson, California
|Sept. 19
|Nicole Douglas, Arizona State
|Sydney Collins, California
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 26
|Nicole Payne, USC
|Mary’s Granger, Utah
|Leah Freeman, Oregon
|October 3
|Croix Bethune, USC
|Shae Holmes, Washington
|Ryan Campbell, Stanford
|October 10
|Keely Roy, California
|Madelyn Desiano, UCLA
|Hope Hisey, Arizona
|October 17
|Kayla Colbert, USC
|Elise Evans, Stanford
|Ryan Campbell, Stanford
|October 24
|Jasmine Aikey, Stanford
|Quincy McMahon, UCLA
|Hope Hisey, Arizona
|October 31
|Nicole Douglas, Arizona State
|Lilly Reale, UCLA
|Ryan Campbell, Stanford