Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards – Oct. 10, 2022
Offensive Player of the Week: Keely Roy, Sr., California (Sebastpol, Calif.)
2 games, 3 goals, 6 points
- Banked three of Cal’s four weekend goals, including both game winners, to move to fifth in the Conference in total goals this season (8).
- Scored in the 10th minute against then-No. 21 Washington State and went on to earn a brace following a successful PK, her fourth such conversion of the year.
- Second game Winner of the weekend came in the 58th minute against Washington.
- First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and California’s first Offensive Player of the Week since Oct. 22, 2019 (Luca Deza).
Defensive Player of the Week: Madelyn Desiano, Gr., UCLA (San Clemente, Calif.)
2 games, 1 goal, 1 point
- Started both weekend shutouts against Arizona State (4-0) and Arizona (1-0), as No. 1 UCLA upped its record to a perfect 13-0.
- Scored her first career goal in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over Arizona State.
- Helped the Bruin defense limit both Arizona State, which entered the week seventh in the Nation in points per game and 12th in scoring offense, and Arizona to single-digit shots and without a goal.
- Third career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award (Aug. 24, 2021; Sept. 13, 2021).
Goalkeeper of the Week: Hope Hisey, Sr., Arizona (Tucson, Ariz.)
2 games, 180 minutes, 1 goal allowed, 9 saves
- Recorded her third shutout of the season, and 17th of her career, as Arizona grabbed its first Conference win on the road at then-No. 8 USC (1-0).
- Totaled nine saves on the weekend against the Trojans and No. 1 UCLA.
- Kept UCLA, which averages 3.07 goals per game, scoreless longer than any other keeper this season (82 minutes) and became only one of three to allow just one goal against the Bruins.
- Currently third in program history in career shutouts.
- Second career Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award and second this season (Aug. 22, 2022).
ALSO NOMINATED:
Offensive Player of the Week: Nicole Dallin, ARIZ; Civana Kuhlmann, COLO; Allie Montoya, STAN; Sunshine Fontes, UCLA, Croix Bethune, USC; Courtney Brown, UTAH; Brianna McReynolds, WSU
Defensive Player of the Week: Sarah Rice, ARIZ; Sydney Collins, CAL; Hannah Cardenas, COLO; Kennedy Wesley, STAN; Brandi Peterson, USC; Maryn Granger, UTAH; Lindsey Turner, WSU.
Goalkeeper of the Week: Angelina Anderson, CAL; Dani Hansen, COLO; Leah Freeman, ORE; Ryan Campbell, STAN; Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA; Kasey Wardel, UTAH; Nadia Cooper, WSU.
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Players of the Week
|2022
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Goalkeeper
|August 22
|Shyra James, Colorado
|Madison Goerlinger, Arizona
|Hope Hisey, Arizona
|August 29
|Sunshine Fontes, UCLA
|Maya Evans, UCLA
|Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
|Sept. 5
|Reilyn Turner, UCLA
|Elise Evans, Stanford
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 12
|Simone Jackson, USC
|Sydney Collins, California
|Angelina Anderson, California
|Sept. 19
|Nicole Douglas, Arizona State
|Sydney Collins, California
|Lauren Brzycky, UCLA
|Sept. 26
|Nicole Payne, USC
|Mary’s Granger, Utah
|Leah Freeman, Oregon
|October 3
|Croix Bethune, USC
|Shae Holmes, Washington
|Ryan Campbell, Stanford
|October 10
|Keely Roy, California
|Madelyn Desiano, UCLA
|Hope Hisey, Arizona