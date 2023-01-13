Pac-12 Women’s Soccer sees fourth consecutive 11 selections in the 2023 NWSL Draft

SAN FRANCISCO – For the fourth year in a row, 11 Pac-12 student-athletes were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft during Thursday’s 2023 edition. The 11 draftees, second only to the ACC’s 12, were headlined by CALIFORNIA’s Sydney Collins, who was chosen No. 8 overall by the North Carolina Courage for the Conference’s 32nd all-time First Round pick.

Collins, who became the 10th all-time NWSL Draft pick for the Golden Bears, is tied with Ifeoma Onumonu (2017) for the highest selection in program history (8th).

With Picks in both the Third and Fourth Rounds, UCLA (22) surpassed North Carolina (21) for the most NWSL Draft Picks in history. The 2022 NCAA Champion Bruins claimed the record thanks to the 33rd overall selection goalkeeper Lauren Bryzkcy (San Diego Wave) and defender Madelyn Desiano (Houston Dash) with the final pick in the Draft.

Midfielder Sierra Enge, who was taken by San Diego with the first pick of the Second Round, became STANFORD’s 20th all-time NWSL draftee, which is tied for the fourth-most of any school. WASHINGTON defender Shae Holmes joined Enge in the Second Round at No. 19 to OL Reign – the second-highest selection in program history (Kimberly Keever, 12th, 2018).

2022 Pac-12 Forward of the Year Nicole Douglas (26th overall, Washington Spirit) was the Conference’s first pick of the Third Round where she was joined by Bryzkcy, CALIFORNIA goalkeeper Angelina Anderson (27th, Angel City FC) and WASHINGTON STATE defender Shut up Minniss (35th, Kansas City Current). Anderson’s selection gives Cal multiple draftees for the third time (2017, 2018).

The Fourth Round saw four additional Pac-12 student-athletes chosen, including ARIZONA’s first-ever Draft pick – midfielder Iliana Hocking to NJ/NY Gotham FC at 44th overall. Iliana’s twin sister Penelope, the leading goal scorer in USC history who transferred to Penn State for the 2022 season, was also drafted at No. 7 overall.

WASHINGTON saw two players drafted for the second time in program history (2018) as forwards Summer Yates came off the board with the 39th pick to the Orlando Pride. Forward Civana Kuhlmann became COLORADO’s sixth all-time selection, and fifth in the past seven seasons, to the Spirit at No. 7.

The addition of 11 NWSL selections brings the Pac-12’s total to 94 since the Inaugural Draft in 2013, including 72 since a league-record 12 Picks in 2017.

2023 NWSL Draft – Pac-12 Selections