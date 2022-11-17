Pac-12 Women’s basketball with 5 of nation’s top 20 recruiting classes for 2023

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Recruiting – Class of 2023 (PDF)

SAN FRANCISCO – Pac-12 Women’s basketball programs signed 29 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period for the Class of 2023, 19 of whom are in the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 (65.6 percent), including three in the top 10.

Five of the nation’s top 20 classes have been put together by Conference programs, including three of the top 10 – No. 3 Arizona, No. 7 Stanford, No. 10 U.S.C., No. 16 Washington, No. 18 Oregon.

Pac-12 programs have signed at least three top-10 classes in each of the past five years and the Conference’s 23 espnW HoopGurlz top-10 recruiting classes since 2016 lead the country, five ahead of the ACC (18). Pac-12 schools have signed 48 total espnW HoopGurlz top-25 recruits since 2016, tied for the most among all Leagues (ACC).

On Tuesday, USC signed the nation’s top recruit and a local product in JuJu Watkins out of Sierra Canyon High School. The third time in the past five seasons the country’s No. 1 Recruit has picked a Pac-12 program (Lauren BettsStanford – 2022; Haley Jones, Stanford – 2019), it’s the first time in nine recruiting cycles that the No. 1 Recruit has signed with two different schools in the same league in back-to-back years (A’ja Wilson, South Carolina – 2014; Mercedes Russell, Tennessee – 2013).

The regular signing period for the Class of 2023 runs from April 12 – May 17, 2023.

2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Class Rankings – espnW
[Pac-12 only]

Rank School
3. Arizona
7. Stanford
10. USC
16. Washington
18. Oregon

2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Player Rankings – espnW
[Pac-12 only]

Rank Player School
1. JuJu Watkins USC
8. Montaya Dew Arizona
10. Courtney Ogden Stanford
14. Breya Cunningham Arizona
21. Jada Williams Arizona
26. Sophia Bell Oregon
28. Sayvia Sellers Washington
32. Amanda Muse UCLA
37. Nunu Agara Stanford
39. Chloe Clardy Stanford
42. Sammie Wagner Oregon
46. Ari Long Washington
49. Malia Samuels USC
66. Sarah Rambus Oregon
68. Jenna Villa Washington State
75. Kennedy Sanders Colorado
78. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl Colorado
82. Donovy’s Hunter Oregon State
93. Chloe Briggs Washington

