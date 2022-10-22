Pac-12 Women’s basketball with 17 on 2022-23 Naismith Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists

Below is a list of the 17 Pac-12 women’s basketball student-athletes selected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Conference’s 17 candidates are tied for the second-most nationally (ACC – 22; Pac-12 17; SEC – 17; Big 12 – 13; Big Ten – 12; ) and are second on a per membership basis (ACC – 1.47/ member; Pac-12 – 1.42/member; Big 12 – 1.30/member; SEC – 1.21/member; Big Ten – 0.86/member). A national-best five Pac-12 posts are on the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is given to the nation’s top center.

Fan voting for the 2022-23 Starting 5 is now open at www.hoophallawards.com/women/vote.php.

Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year

Gina Conti, UCLA
Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon

Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State
Jade Loville, Arizona
Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year

Haley Jones, Stanford
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year

Cameron Brink, Stanford
Esmery Martinez, Arizona
Alissa Pili, Utah
Cate Reese, Arizona

Lisa Leslie Center of the Year

Francesca Belibi, Stanford
Lauren Betts, Stanford
Emma Grothaus, Washington
Quay Miller, Colorado
Bella Murekatete, Washington State
Sedona Prince, Oregon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button