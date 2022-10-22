Pac-12 Women’s basketball with 17 on 2022-23 Naismith Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists
Below is a list of the 17 Pac-12 women’s basketball student-athletes selected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Conference’s 17 candidates are tied for the second-most nationally (ACC – 22; Pac-12 17; SEC – 17; Big 12 – 13; Big Ten – 12; ) and are second on a per membership basis (ACC – 1.47/ member; Pac-12 – 1.42/member; Big 12 – 1.30/member; SEC – 1.21/member; Big Ten – 0.86/member). A national-best five Pac-12 posts are on the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is given to the nation’s top center.
Fan voting for the 2022-23 Starting 5 is now open at www.hoophallawards.com/women/vote.php.
Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year
Gina Conti, UCLA
Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon
Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year
Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State
Jade Loville, Arizona
Charisma Osborne, UCLA
Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year
Haley Jones, Stanford
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah
Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year
Cameron Brink, Stanford
Esmery Martinez, Arizona
Alissa Pili, Utah
Cate Reese, Arizona
Lisa Leslie Center of the Year
Francesca Belibi, Stanford
Lauren Betts, Stanford
Emma Grothaus, Washington
Quay Miller, Colorado
Bella Murekatete, Washington State
Sedona Prince, Oregon