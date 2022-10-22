Pac-12 Women’s basketball with 17 on 2022-23 Naismith Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists

Below is a list of the 17 Pac-12 women’s basketball student-athletes selected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Starting 5 Watch Lists ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Conference’s 17 candidates are tied for the second-most nationally (ACC – 22; Pac-12 17; SEC – 17; Big 12 – 13; Big Ten – 12; ) and are second on a per membership basis (ACC – 1.47/ member; Pac-12 – 1.42/member; Big 12 – 1.30/member; SEC – 1.21/member; Big Ten – 0.86/member). A national-best five Pac-12 posts are on the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is given to the nation’s top center.

Fan voting for the 2022-23 Starting 5 is now open at www.hoophallawards.com/women/vote.php.

Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year

Gina Conti, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon

Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State

Jade Loville, Arizona

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year

Haley Jones, Stanford

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Esmery Martinez, Arizona

Alissa Pili, Utah

Cate Reese, Arizona

Lisa Leslie Center of the Year

Francesca Belibi, Stanford

Lauren Betts, Stanford

Emma Grothaus, Washington

Quay Miller, Colorado

Bella Murekatete, Washington State

Sedona Prince, Oregon