Pac-12 Women’s basketball standings put a familiar face on top

The Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket will see a large number of Pac-12 teams making the field this year, as is the case in most seasons.

When Charlie Creme’s ESPN bracketology was released last week, eight teams were in the field, and the USC Trojans felt great after stunning No. 2 Stanford. On Sunday, all of USC, UCLA, Arizona, Stanford, and Utah won in the Pac-12.

As the season goes on for the next six weeks, there will be plenty of changes, but having at least six teams from the Pac-12 seems probable. USC’s Sweep of the Washington schools makes a seven-team Haul much more likely. Washington State lost at home to both USC and UCLA, making the Cougars the one uncertain Bubble team in the conference. Wazzu needs to grab multiple high-end wins to feel good about becoming the eighth Pac-12 team in the Big Dance this year.

Here are the updated standings for the Pac-12 Women’s basketball teams, and Stanford has jumped back to the top after the loss to USC. The Cardinal beat Utah and Colorado despite an injury to guard Talana Lepolo.