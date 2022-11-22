Pac-12 Women’s basketball Players of the Week: Nov. 21 – BuffZone

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Charisma Osborne, Sr., G, UCLA

Osborne averaged 25.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting in a pair of wins over South Dakota State (72-65) and then-No. 11 Tennessee (80-63) to lead UCLA to the Championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, which the Bruins ultimately won on Monday morning in overtime against Marquette, 66-58.

Osborne had 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting against the Jackrabbits and 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting against the Lady Volunteers. She hit five of UCLA’s program record-tying 16 3-pointers in the win against Tennessee and also had six rebounds and three assists.

Osborne is the conference’s second-leading scorer so far this season, averaging 22.4 points per game, and is shooting better than 50.0 percent from the floor (40-of-79). It is her sixth career Pac-12 Player of the Week award, two shy of tying the UCLA program record of eight (Noelle Quinn, 2004-07; Natalie Williams, 1991-94).

Also Nominated: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Dalayah Daniels, Washington; Ahlise Hurst, Oregon; Esmery Martinez, Arizona; Leilani McIntosh, Cal; Kennady McQueen, Utah; Quay Miller, Colorado; Kadi Sissoko, USC; Ty Skinner, ASU; Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Raegan Beers, Fr., F, Oregon State

