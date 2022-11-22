Pac-12 Women’s basketball Players of the Week: Nov. 21 – BuffZone

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Charisma Osborne, Sr., G, UCLA

Osborne averaged 25.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting in a pair of wins over South Dakota State (72-65) and then-No. 11 Tennessee (80-63) to lead UCLA to the Championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, which the Bruins ultimately won on Monday morning in overtime against Marquette, 66-58.

Osborne had 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting against the Jackrabbits and 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting against the Lady Volunteers. She hit five of UCLA’s program record-tying 16 3-pointers in the win against Tennessee and also had six rebounds and three assists.

Osborne is the conference’s second-leading scorer so far this season, averaging 22.4 points per game, and is shooting better than 50.0 percent from the floor (40-of-79). It is her sixth career Pac-12 Player of the Week award, two shy of tying the UCLA program record of eight (Noelle Quinn, 2004-07; Natalie Williams, 1991-94).

Also Nominated: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Dalayah Daniels, Washington; Ahlise Hurst, Oregon; Esmery Martinez, Arizona; Leilani McIntosh, Cal; Kennady McQueen, Utah; Quay Miller, Colorado; Kadi Sissoko, USC; Ty Skinner, ASU; Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Raegan Beers, Fr., F, Oregon State

Beers posted a double-double in each of Oregon State’s wins over Eastern Washington (73-66) and Prairie View A&M (100-59) and averaged 20.5 points in 24.5 minutes per game. The native of Littleton who was a teammate of Colorado’s Kindyll Wetta at Valor Christian, Beers had 13 points and 12 rebounds against the Eagles and 28 points and 12 rebounds against the Panthers.

Beers came off the bench to score 28 against Prairie View A&M, the third-most scored by a non-starter in the country this season.

Also Nominated: Kailyn Gilbert, Arizona; Chance Gray, Oregon; Talana Lepolo, Stanford; Kiki Rice, UCLA; Teya Sidberry, Utah; Hannah Stines, Washington; Jada Wynn, Colorado.