Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Jan. 9, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced its Women’s basketball performance awards, presented by Nextiva, for games played from January 2 – January 8 and voted on by media who cover the league.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Brink, Jr., F, Stanford (Beaverton, Ore.)
» 2 G, 18.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.5 BPG
- Averaged a double-double of 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds to go with 3.5 blocks in Stanford’s victories over then-No. 15 Arizona (73-57) and California (60-56).
- Had her sixth double-double of the season, and 22nd of her career, with 25 points and 17 rebounds at California on Sunday, scoring nine of Stanford’s 13 fourth-quarter points.
- Her second career game with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds (vs. Arizona – Jan. 30, 2022).
- Had 12 points and six rebounds last Monday against the Wildcats.
- Totaled seven blocks in the two games and now has 231 in her career, which is second in program history (Jayne Appel – 273) and sixth in Pac-12 history.
- Second Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season, the sixth of her career, and Stanford’s 119th all-time.
ALSO NOMINATED: Raegan Beers, OSU; Frida Formann, COLO; Londynn Jones, UCLA; Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Shaina Pellington, ARIZ; Endyia Rogers, ORE; Ty Skinner, ASU; Kayla Williams, USC.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Raegan Beers, Fr., F, Oregon State (Littleton, Colo.)
» 2 G, 19.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG, .565 FG%
- Posted two more double-doubles on the road last week against then-No. 15 Arizona (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Arizona State (20 points, 12 rebounds).
- Now has a double-double in five consecutive games and 10 overall this season, which is tied for fifth nationally and leads all freshmen.
- One of two freshmen in the country with an active streak of five consecutive double-doubles (Amiya Joyner, East Carolina).
- The ninth true freshman in the Pac-12 to have 10 double-doubles in a season since 1999-2000.
- Over the past two weeks (five games), is averaging 21.4 points on 58.7 percent shooting and 12.2 rebounds.
- Second consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, third overall, and Oregon State’s 15th all-time.
ALSO NOMINATED: Kailyn Gilbert, ARIZ; Londynn Jones, UCLA; Grace Vanslooten, ORE.
Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva (Weekly Awards History)
|Player of the Week
|Freshman of the Week
|Nov. 14
|Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU
|Grace VanSlooten, ORE
|Nov. 21
|Charisma Osborne, UCLA
|Raegan Beers, OSU
|Nov. 28
|Alissa Pili, UTAH
|Kailyn Gilbert, ARIZ
|December 5
|Charisma Osborne, UCLA
|Kiki Rice, UCLA
|December 12
|Endyia Rogers, ORE
|Christine Iwuala, UCLA
|December 19
|Cameron Brink, STAN
|Grace VanSlooten, ORE
|December 26
|Grace VanSlooten, ORE
|Grace VanSlooten, ORE
|Jan. 2
|Rayah Marshall, USC
|Raegan Beers, OSU
|Jan. 9
|Cameron Brink, STAN
|Raegan Beers, OSU