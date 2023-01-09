Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Jan. 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced its Women’s basketball performance awards, presented by Nextiva, for games played from January 2 – January 8 and voted on by media who cover the league.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Brink, Jr., F, Stanford (Beaverton, Ore.)

» 2 G, 18.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.5 BPG

Averaged a double-double of 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds to go with 3.5 blocks in Stanford’s victories over then-No. 15 Arizona (73-57) and California (60-56).

Had her sixth double-double of the season, and 22nd of her career, with 25 points and 17 rebounds at California on Sunday, scoring nine of Stanford’s 13 fourth-quarter points.

Her second career game with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds (vs. Arizona – Jan. 30, 2022).

Had 12 points and six rebounds last Monday against the Wildcats.

Totaled seven blocks in the two games and now has 231 in her career, which is second in program history (Jayne Appel – 273) and sixth in Pac-12 history.

Second Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season, the sixth of her career, and Stanford’s 119th all-time.

ALSO NOMINATED: Raegan Beers, OSU; Frida Formann, COLO; Londynn Jones, UCLA; Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Shaina Pellington, ARIZ; Endyia Rogers, ORE; Ty Skinner, ASU; Kayla Williams, USC.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Raegan Beers, Fr., F, Oregon State (Littleton, Colo.)

» 2 G, 19.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG, .565 FG%

Posted two more double-doubles on the road last week against then-No. 15 Arizona (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Arizona State (20 points, 12 rebounds).

Now has a double-double in five consecutive games and 10 overall this season, which is tied for fifth nationally and leads all freshmen.

One of two freshmen in the country with an active streak of five consecutive double-doubles (Amiya Joyner, East Carolina).

The ninth true freshman in the Pac-12 to have 10 double-doubles in a season since 1999-2000.

Over the past two weeks (five games), is averaging 21.4 points on 58.7 percent shooting and 12.2 rebounds.

Second consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, third overall, and Oregon State’s 15th all-time.

ALSO NOMINATED: Kailyn Gilbert, ARIZ; Londynn Jones, UCLA; Grace Vanslooten, ORE.

