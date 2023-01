Pac-12 schedule: Full list of conference games in 2023 basketball season

The Pac-12 has once again been one of the weaker power conferences throughout the 2022-23 season and could send only three teams to the NCAA Tournament this March. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty of interesting games to be played as the league schedule rolls along.

Led by senior Veteran Jamie Jaquez Jr., UCLA sits atop the conference standings in mod-November and has a shot at securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney if its able to keep the train rolling. The Azuolas Tubelis-led Arizona team has stumbled a few times in Pac-12 play already, but is always just a few wins away from re-establishing itself as a Threat to win the league title. Meanwhile, Arizona State, USC, and Oregon are all lurking as potential spoilers to those two powers and that makes the top half of the league really interesting as the season moves forward.

Here is the complete schedule of Pac-12 basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, from March 8-11.