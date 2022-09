Pac-12 Releases ASU, Arizona men’s basketball conference schedule

The Arizona State men’s basketball team visits Colorado, while Rival Arizona heads to Utah to start the early portion of the Pac-12 schedule in the 2022-23 season.

ASU opens Pac-12 play Thursday, Dec. 1, against the Buffaloes in Boulder. The Wildcats play the Utes the same day.

Three days later, the Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal, while the Wildcats welcome the California Golden Bears to Tucson.

The Pac-12 on Thursday released its conference schedule after sharing the Weekly matchups in August.

The Arizona rivals will square off against each other in Tempe during a window from Dec. 31.

They won’t meet again until the second-to-last week of the regular season, from Feb. 25, at McKale Center.

UCLA and USC host the Arizona schools in the final week of the Pac-12 schedule.

Pac-12 early conference games 2022-23

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Arizona State at Colorado

Arizona at Utah

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

California at Arizona

Stanford at Arizona State

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Arizona vs. Arizona State

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Arizona vs. Washington

Arizona State vs. Washington State

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Arizona State vs. Washington

Arizona vs. Washington State

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Arizona at Oregon State

Arizona State at Oregon

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Arizona State at Oregon State

Arizona at Oregon

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Arizona vs. USC

Arizona State vs. UCLA

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Arizona State vs. USC

Arizona vs. UCLA

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Arizona at Washington State

Arizona State at Washington

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Arizona State at Washington State

Arizona at Washington

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Arizona vs. Oregon

Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Arizona State vs. Oregon

Arizona vs. Oregon

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Arizona at Cal

Arizona State at Stanford

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Arizona State at Cal

Arizona at Stanford

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

Arizona vs. Utah

Arizona State vs. Colorado

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Arizona State vs. Utah

Arizona vs. Colorado

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Arizona State vs. Arizona

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Arizona at USC

Arizona State at UCLA

Saturday, March 5, 2023

Arizona State vs. USC

Arizona vs. UCLA

