Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 9

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season's ninth Weekly performance awards. See below for Week 9's recognitions across the Conference:

OFFENSE: Bo Nix, Sr., QB, Oregon (Pinson, Ala.)

Accounted for a career-high 6 touchdowns in a 42-24 win at Cal with 3 passing and 3 rushing. Completed 25-of-35 passes for 412 yards and 3 touchdowns, his 4th game this season with 3-plus passing TDs.

Rushed for 3 TD for the 3rd time this season, the only FBS quarterback to do so 3 times in 2022. Only Oregon QB since at least 1996 to Rush for 3 TD 3 times in a season.

Just the 4th Oregon QB ever to throw 3 TD and Rush for 3 TD in a game, and 1st since 2009. The 6th Pac-12 QB since 1996 to have at least 3 pass TD and 3 Rush TD in the same game and the first since Arizona’s Brandon Dawkins in 2017 against UTEP.

2nd game this season with 3 TD rushing and 2-plus passing, becoming the only Oregon QB since at least 1996 to do so multiple times in a season.

Leads all Pac-12 players and tied for the lead among FBS QBs with 11 rushing TDs, most by an Oregon QB since 2014.

412 passing yards are the most ever by a Duck against California. 2nd game this season with 400-plus passing yards.

Now 2nd in the Nation with 31 total touchdowns this season.

Earned a solid 83.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus

Back-to-back honors for Nix, becoming the first Oregon player to win in consecutive weeks since Marcus Mariota in 2014.

Also Nominated for Offense: Zach CharbonnetRB, UCLA; Caleb WilliamsQB, USC; Trenton BourguetQB, Arizona State; Dorian SingerWR, Arizona; Bryson BarnesQB, Utah; Deion SmithRB, Colorado

DEFENSE: Bryson Shaw, RS Jr., DB, USC (Eldersburg, Md.)

Had his best game as a Trojan in USC’s 45-37 win over Arizona. Shaw recorded his 1st interception of the season by picking off Arizona QB Jayden de Laura in the 3rd quarter and returning it for 17 yards. Shaw’s interception resulted in a USC TD on the very next play.

Recorded 7 tackles (5 solo) with 1 for loss of 3 yards. They also had 1 pass breakup.

As a team, USC is ranked No. 4 in the Nation in passes intercepted with 13 and leads the Pac-12 Conference in the stat. USC also leads the Nation and the conference in turnover margin (2.00).

2nd Trojan to win this award this season after DL Tuli Tuipulotu was honored in Week 6. It is the first time USC has had multiple players win Defensive Player of the Week since 2015 (Cameron Smith, Iman Marshall)

Also nominated: DJ JohnsonDE, Oregon; Darius MuasauLB, UCLA; Karen ReidLB, Utah; Chris EdmondsS, Arizona State

SPECIAL TEAMS & FRESHMAN: Jordyn Tyson, Fr., WR/KR, Colorado (Allen, Texas)

In Colorado’s 42-34 loss to Arizona State, Tyson had 246 all-purpose yards: he had career-highs of five receptions for 115 yards, earning 5 first downs while scoring a touchdown on a 58-yard reception, tying his career-long .

The 115 yards are the 3rd most receiving by a true freshman ever at Colorado.

He returned 4 punts for 131 yards, including an 88-yard Sprint for a TD; it tied the 6th-longest punt return in school history.

The 246 all-purpose yards are the most by a freshman in school history (39 more than the previous mark)

1st player to win both the Freshman and Special Teams honors in the same week since the Freshman award was created prior to the 2019 season. 1st Colorado player to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week since the award was created. 1st Colorado player to be named Pac-12 Special Teams player of the Week since Trevor Woods in Week 7 of 2021.

Also Nominated for Special Teams: Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon; Nicholas Barr-Mira, K, UCLA; Tyler LoopK, Arizona

Also Nominated for Freshman: Jaylon GloverRB, Utah; David BaileyEDGE, Stanford; Mason MurphyOL, USC

OFFENSIVE LINE: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Sr., RT, Oregon (Hilo, Hawaii.)

Helped Oregon rack up 586 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns, 3 passing and 3 rushing, in a 42-24 win at Cal.

Earned a team-best 85.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, No. 1 among all Pac-12 tackles and tied for 13th nationally. 4th time in 8 games earning a pass-block grade of 80.0 or better, and 6th time at 78.0 or better.

Did not allow a sack, pressure rush or QB hit in 40 pass-blocking opportunities. Oregon did not allow a sack for the 7th time in 8 games; UO leads the Nation with just 1 sack allowed.

Leads all Pac-12 tackles and ranks 8th nationally among tackles with an 85.4 pass-blocking grade on the season.

1st time winning this award and 3rd different Oregon OL selected this season (TJ Bass and Alex Forsyth). An Oregon OL has taken home this honor in 4 of the 9 weeks this season. It’s the 2nd most a school has won this award since its creation before the 2019 season; Oregon was honored 8 times in 14 weeks in 2019.

Also nominated: Antonio MafiLG, UCLA; Jonah MonheimRT, USC; Jonah SavaiinaeaRG, Arizona

DEFENSE LINE: DJ Johnson, Sr., OLB, Oregon (Sacramento, Calif.)

2 sacks in Oregon’s 42-24 win at California. 2nd multi-sack performance this season and of his career.

3 total tackles while adding a pass breakup.

4th game with a sack this season. Tied for 4th in the Pac-12 with a team-high 6.0 sacks. Tied for 6th in the Pac-12 with 7.5 tackles for loss.

Earned a team-high 86.0 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, tied for No. 3 among qualified FBS edge rushers in Week 9.

Solid 78.4 pass-rushing grade from PFF.

1st time winning this Awards and 3rd different Oregon player to win this season (Brandon Dorlus and Mase Funa). 3rd school to have at least 3 players win this award in the same season since the award was created before the 2019 season: 2019 Washington (Benning Potoa'e, Ryan Bowman, Joe Tryon) & 2019 Utah (Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu, Mika Tafua).

Also nominated: Van FillingerDE, Utah; BJ Green IIDL, Arizona State; Gary Smith IIIDL, UCLA