Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 7

The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season's seventh Weekly performance awards. See below for Week 7's recognitions across the Conference:

OFFENSE: Cameron Rising, Jr., QB, Utah (Ventura, Calif.)

Was 30-of-44 passing for 415 yards and 2 touchdowns, against no sacks and no interceptions in the win over No. 7 U.S.C. This was the first 400-yard passing game by a Utah quarterback in the Pac-12 era and first since Brian Johnson against San Diego State on Oct. 15, 2005.

Set single game career-highs in completions (30), passing yards (415) and rushing touchdowns (3).

Rushed 11 times for 60 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was the first 3-rushing-touchdown game by a Utah quarterback since Travis Wilson did so against Colorado State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 20, 2014.

Orchestrated a 15-play, 75-yard game-winning drive, capped by a Rising rushing touchdown on 4th-and-goal and ensuing two-point conversion with under a minute left. It culminated a stretch of five touchdowns over Utah’s last six possessions of the ballgame.

Was responsible for 475 total yards of total offense (415 passing; 60 rushing). It was the most total yards of offense for a Utah QB since Brian Johnson in that San Diego State game in 2005.

With his 3 rushing touchdowns, Rising now has 12 in his career and is only the 6th Utah QB since 1996 to rush for 10 or more career rushing touchdowns.

Threw for 2 touchdowns in the game, and now has 35 career passing touchdowns, which ranks 10th all-time in Utah history.

Has rushed for a touchdown in 3 consecutive games, the first such feat of his career. He is the first Utah quarterback to have 3 straight games with a rushing touchdown since Tyler Huntley did so in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl vs. Indiana, then the first two games of 2017.

Tallied his first career reception that went for nine-yards in the game on a trick-play pass from Devaughn Vele.

Over the 2022 season, Rising has a QBR of 89.4 on the season, the best mark in the Pac-12 and the fourth best in the nation.

Scored 20 points in the game, the most by a Pac-12 player this season.

3 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most by a Pac-12 player this season.

415 yards passing is the 4th best mark for passing yards by a Pac-12 quarterback this season.

3rd time winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and first this season. Took home the award in back-to-back weeks in October 2021.

Also Nominated for Offense: Michael Penix, Jr.QB, Washington; Jayden de LauraQB, Arizona; Montana Lemonious-CraigWR, Colorado; Damien MartinezRB, Oregon State; Casey FilkinsRB, Stanford

DEFENSE: Jonathan McGill, Sr., S, Stanford (Coppell, Texas)

Four tackles (one for loss), a fumble recovery and the game-sealing pass breakup. The fumble recovery is McGill’s 2nd career, last came in the 2019 season

Second straight game Stanford has not allowed any points in the first quarter. Notre Dame was scoreless until the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, its longest scoreless streak to start a game since Oct. 2, 2021 vs. Cincinnati

6th time in the Stanford-Notre Dame series (dating back to 1925) that Notre Dame has been held to 14 or less points

First time winning this award and the first Stanford player to be named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week since Kyu Blu Kelly in Week 2 of 2021.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Joshua Karty, Jr., K, Stanford (Burlington, NC)

3-for-3 (43-43-45) in a two-point win at Notre Dame (just Stanford’s 5th-ever win at ND Stadium)

Has not missed inside 48 yards in his Stanford career

3 attempts and makes matches his career high and Karty accounted for 10 of Stanford’s 16 points Saturday (3 made FG, 1 PAT)

Also led the kickoff unit for the Cardinal, totaling 4 kickoffs for 4 touchbacks

17-for-17 this season (PAT), 7-7 this season (FG)- 1 of only 2 Pac-12 Kickers with a perfect mark when kicking field goals

2nd time this season Karty has won this award. First Stanford player to win this award multiple times in the same season since KR Chris Owusu in 2009 and first Stanford place kicker to do it since Mike Biselli in 1999.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Braeden Daniels, Jr., LT, Utah (Carrollton, Texas)

Earned his 36th start of his career and seventh at left tackle in the win over No. 7 U.S.C.

Gave quarterback Cameron Rising time to throw as the Offensive line did not allow a sack and Rising threw for a career-high 415-yards in the win. Entering the game, the USC defense had been averaging four sacks a game.

His blocking left Rising a perfect window to Haul up the middle into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion.

Helped guide the Utes to 562 yards of total offense and 7.4 yards per play in the contest, the second time this season Utah has had over 500 yards of total offense.

Daniels and the O-Line only allowed one negative rushing play in the game, which came in the first quarter

2nd time in his career that Daniels has won this award, being honored in Week 10 of last season which was the last time a Utah player took home this honor.

DEFENSE LINE: Jeremiah Martin, Sr., EDGE, Washington (San Bernardino, Calif.)

Just two days after the birth of his son, Martin led the Huskies’ defense in Washington’s win over Arizona. The senior Captain led all Husky Defenders with nine total tackles, including two quarterback sacks for losses of nine yards.

Arizona’s Jayden de Laura entered the game having been sacked just eight times in the season’s first six games. The Huskies, led by Martin, notched four sacks.

1st time earning this award and first Washington player to win since Zion Tupuola-Fetui brought home the honors in 3 straight weeks in 2020.

FRESHMAN: Tetairoa McMillan, Fr., WR, Arizona (Waimanalo, Hawai’i)

Recorded season-high 132 receiving yards including a season-long reception of 46 yards. First time with more than 100 receiving yards this season.

Caught two touchdown passes in a single game for the first time in his Collegiate career.

Season-high seven receptions.

Leads all true freshmen with 470 yards receiving and is tied for first in FBS with six receiving touchdowns.

Third nationally among true freshmen in receptions (28).

Leads all true freshmen in FBS in yards per catch (16.8).

Leads all FBS true freshman in yards per game (67.1)

First Arizona player to win this award multiple times after previously being honored in Week 5. 1 of 2 Pac-12 players to win this award more than once this season (Cal RB Jaydn Ott, 3 times). Also nominated: Damien MartinezRB, Oregon State; Anthony FranklinDL, Stanford