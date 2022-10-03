Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 5

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season’s fifth Weekly performance awards, presented by Nextiva. See below for Week 5’s recognitions across the Conference and keep track of the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year watchlist here:

OFFENSE: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RS Sr., QB, UCLA (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Accounted for four touchdowns and completed 24 of 33 passing attempts for 315 yards in leading UCLA to a win over then-No. 15 Washington.

It marked the fourth time in five outings this season that Thompson-Robinson had completed at least 72% of his passes.

His three passing touchdowns (12, 15 and 39 yards) lifted Thompson-Robinson’s career total to 72 which is three behind all-time school leader Brett Hundley’s (2011-14) total of 75.

The redshirt senior averaged 13.1 yards per completion against the Huskies.

Thompson-Robinson also ran for 53 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown.

3rd time in his career being honored as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. Won it Week 12 last season and in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

DEFENSE: Clark Phillips III, So., CB, Utah (Lakewood, Calif.)

Named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday morning, Oct. 2.

Made three tackles and tallied three interceptions (the second a 38-yard return for a TD) in Utah’s Homecoming win over Oregon State (Oct. 1). Anchored a defense that held the Beavers to just three points in the second half.

Is the only player in FBS this season with three interceptions in a single game. The last Pac-12 player to have a three-pick game was Cal’s Jaylinn Hawkins in 2018. Phillips is the first Ute with a three-interception game since Robert Johnson at Colorado State in 2009. The last Utah player to accomplish the feat in a home game was Norm Thompson in 1970.

Two of his interceptions came during the first quarter, including a 38-yard pick-six to put the Utes ahead 14-7 at the time. Phillips now owns seven career interceptions and three returned for a touchdown.

Only active player in the Pac-12 with three-plus pick-sixes and one of 10 players in FBS football. Phillips is one of seven players in Utah football history with three or more career pick-sixes. Since the start of the 2021 season, Utah’s five pick-sixes as a team (RJ Hubert – 1; Devin Lloyd – 2; Clark Phillips III – 2) lead the Pac-12 and rank short of only Pitt (6) for most in the Power Five.

First Weekly Pac-12 Honor for Phillips. The last Utah player to be named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week was Devin Lloyd, who took home the award 3 times last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Joshua Karty, Jr., PK, Stanford (Burlington, NC)

2-for-2 field goals with a career-long 53 yarder. The 53-yarder was the longest field goal for Stanford since a 54-yarder in 2009.

Also kicked off six times and allowed just three returns for 26 total yards.

First Stanford player to win this award since Thomas Booker in November 2020 and first Stanford kicker to be honored since Jet Toner since Week 5 of the 2019 season.

OFFENSIVE LINE: TJ Bass, Sr., LT, Oregon (Deming, Wash.)

Helped pave the way for a historic rushing performance in Oregon’s 45-27 win over Stanford

The Ducks rushed 37 times for a season-high 351 yards, the most for UO since 2018. 9.5 yards per carry is the highest by Oregon since the 2013 season opener vs. Nicholls, and the highest vs. an FBS team since at least 1971 .

Did not allow a pressure, hurry, QB hit, or a sack on 32 pass-blocking opportunities.

A key part of an Oregon Offensive line that leads the Nation with just one sack allowed.

Earned a solid 71.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, as well as a 74.4 pass-blocking grade.

3rd straight year that Bass has earned this achievement. Took home Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after Week 2 of the 2020 season and again after Week 3 in 2021. First player since this award was created in 2019 to win it in 3 separate seasons and matches Utah’s Nick Ford and Oregon’s Penei Sewell as the only players to win it 3 times overall (Sewell won it 4 times).

DEFENSIVE LINE: Brandon Dorlus, Jr., DE, Oregon (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Led Oregon with a career-high 2.0 sacks and a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss. First career multi-sack performance.

Multiple TFL in a game for the second time this season and third time in his career.

Finished with five total tackles, including four solo.

Earned a solid 70.1 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

2nd time in the last 3 weeks that Dorlus has won the award after sharing it with Arizona’s Hunter Echols in Week 3. 3rd straight week the Ducks have tackled this honor with Mase Funa winning last week.

FRESHMAN: Tetairoa McMillan, Fr., WR, Arizona (Waimanalo, Hawai’i)

Had five receptions for a season-high 90 yards and one touchdown. He made his third touchdown grab of the season.

McMillan completed one pass attempt on a trick play.

His 90-yard performance surpassed his previous high of 69 yards against Mississippi State.

Made a highlight reel one-handed grab against Colorado.

Leads all FBS true freshmen with 290 receiving yards this season.

