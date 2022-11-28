Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 13

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season’s 13th and final Weekly performance awards, presented by Nextiva. See below for Week 13’s recognitions across the Conference and keep track of the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year watchlist here:

OFFENSE: Michael Penix Jr., Jr., QB, Washington (Tampa, Fla.)

Led the Huskies to a thrilling, 51-33 win at Washington State to bring the Apple Cup back to Seattle, passing for 3 touchdowns while rushing for 2 more. Penix finished the game 25-for-43 for 484 yards, 3 TD passes and 1 interception, while rushing for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns on 2 carries (the 2 carries were a 30-yard TD and a 4-yard TD).

Penix’s 484 yards were 2nd most in UW history, 2nd only to his 516 earlier this year vs. Arizona.

Led Washington to 703 yards of total offense, and was just 11 yards shy of his own UW single-game record for total offense (524, vs. Arizona).

Became just the 2nd Husky ever to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season and heads into the UW’s Bowl game with 4,354 yards, just 105 shy of Cody Pickett’s 20-year old record.

Against WSU, Penix threw TD passes of 26, 47 and 75 yards, with the last of those coming on the 1st scrimmage play of the 2nd half.

3rd time this season winning the award, joining Oregon’s Bo Nix as the only 3-time winners this season. First Husky to win Offensive Player of the Week 3 times in the same season since RB Corey Dillon in 1996.

Also nominated: Caleb WilliamsQB, USC; Michael WileyRB, Arizona; Ja’Quinden JacksonRB, Utah; Damien MartinezRB, Oregon State; Dorian Thompson-RobinsonQB, UCLA

Check out the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist, presented by Nextiva, to learn more.

DEFENSE: Kitan Oladapo, RS Jr., DB, Oregon State (Happy Valley, Ore.)

Led Oregon State with a career-best 17 tackles in the 38-34 win over Oregon Saturday. They added half a tackle for loss in the 2nd quarter on a 3rd and 12.

His 17 tackles are tied for the second most by a Pac-12 player this season.

His previous best was 15 against Fresno State earlier this season when he was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The 17 tackles are also the 3rd most nationally by a defensive back this season.

2nd time this season winning this award and the 4th time this season an Oregon State defensive back has been honored. The last time Oregon State had collectively won 4 Defensive Player of the Week Awards in the same season was in 2008.

Also nominated: Jaxen TurnerS, Arizona; Sione VakiS, Utah; Calen BullockDB, USC;

SPECIAL TEAMS: Cade Brownholtz, RS So., OLB, Oregon State (Sacramento, Calif.)

Blocked a punt by Oregon in the 2nd quarter of the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks Saturday.

While Oregon State did not score after recovering the block, it kept Oregon from pinning the Beavers deep inside their territory as the Ducks punted from OSU’s 39. Oregon did not score on its next drive.

1st Oregon State player to be named Special Teams Player of the Week since TE Luke Musgrave last season who also due to a blocked punt.

Also nominated: Joshua KartyK, Stanford; Jack Landherr IVLS, UCLA

OFFENSIVE LINE: Henry Bainivalu, Sr., RG, Washington (Sammamish, Wash.)

Led Washington’s Stellar Offensive line as the Huskies closed out the regular season with a 51-33 win at Washington State, wrapping up a 10-2 regular season. Washington’s offense rolled for 703 yards of total offense, the third-highest total in school history, and second-most (by just 1 yard) against a conference opponent.

Huskies passed for 484 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 218 yards and 4 scores.

The Husky line not only didn’t allow a quarterback sack, but the UW didn’t surrender a single tackle for the loss to the Cougars.

3rd different Washington Offensive lineman to earn this Honor this season with Troy Fautanu in Week 3 and Corey Luciano in Week 11. Prior to this season, Washington had only won the award once since it was created prior to the 2019 season with Luke Wattenberg winning in 2020.

Also nominated: Brandon Kipper, RG, Oregon State; Atonio MafiLG, UCLA; Keaton BillsLG, Utah; Jonah SavaiinaeaRG, Arizona; Brett NeilonC, USC

DEFENSIVE LINE: Jeremiah Martin, Sr., EDGE, Washington (San Bernardino, Calif.)

Led a Husky defense that stiffened over the course of the 51-33 Apple Cup win over Washington State, helping to hold the Cougars to just 6 points in the 2nd half.

Martin led the pressure on the WSU QB, finishing the game with two quarterback sacks for losses of 22 yards, with a forced fumble, among his 3 total tackles.

Washington notched 6 sacks as a team, and limited WSU to just 129 yards in the final 2 quarters.

2nd time winning this award this season (Week 7) with teammate Bralen Trice also winning in Week 8.

Also nominated: Jalen HarrisDL, Arizona; Sione LoloheDL, Oregon State; Tuipulotu came, DL, USC; Gabe ReidDE, Utah

FRESHMAN: Damien Martinez, Fr., RB, Oregon State (Lewisville, Texas)

Totaled 103 yards on the ground in the win over Oregon, and became the first Beaver since Steven Jackson in 2003 to tally 6 consecutive 100-yard efforts.

His last Rush was a 43-yarder late in the 3rd quarter with Oregon State trailing 31-10. The Beavers scored on the drive and finished with 28 of the game’s final 31 points.

Averaged 6.9 yards per rush.

Now 3rd in the Pac-12 with 970 rushing yards this season and is within striking distance of the 18th 1,000-yard season in OSU history and 4th by a freshman.

Ranks 2nd nationally among freshmen for total rushing yards.

Back-to-back weeks and 3rd time winning this season, also taking home the honors in Week 8. Joins Cal RB Jaydn Ott as the only 3-time winners this season.

Also nominated: Jacob ManuLB, Arizona; Sione VakiS, Utah; TJ HardenRB, UCLA; Raleek BrownRB, USC