Pac-12 Networks set to cover men’s and women’s basketball like never before

Live coverage of Pac-12 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Media Days airs on October 25 and 26

across Pac-12 Networks and ESPNU

SAN FRANCISCO – Pac-12 Networks is ready for an action-packed 2022-23 slate of men’s and women’s basketball featuring extensive analysis and coverage, all beginning with women’s and men’s media days on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The 2022-23 hoops season will feature the most comprehensive coverage ever on Pac-12 Networks, which includes 146 men’s and a record 132 Women’s basketball games, as well as in-depth studio programming surrounding all men’s and women’s league contests beginning in December, the most studio analysis ever of Pac-12 Women’s basketball. Both seasons will again culminate with broad coverage of the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, presented by New York Life, from Las Vegas.

Pre and postgame coverage begins on Monday, Nov. 7 as all 12 men’s squads hit the hardwood on Pac-12 Networks. Pac-12 Women’s hoops makes its Pac-12 Networks season debut on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Washington State hosting Prairie View A&M, and UCLA taking is Troy.

PAC-12 BASKETBALL MEDIA DAYS PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and Deputy Commissioner, Sports Management & Institutional Services Teresa Gould kick off the Women’s event with opening remarks on Tuesday at 10am PT / 11am MT . Q&A follows with Kliavkoff, Gould, Senior Associate Commissioner, Sports Management and Championships Lisa Peterson and Associate Commissioner, Women’s Basketball and Sports Management Rhonda Lundin Bennett Moderated by Pac-12 Networks’ Ann Schatz live is Pac-12 Network , Pac-12.com , Pac-12 Now and Pac-12 Insider.

Commissioner Kliavkoff and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Jamie Zaninovich begin men’s media day is Wednesday with opening remarks and media Q&A at 10am PT / 11am MT is Pac-12 Network , Pac-12.com , Pac-12 Now and Pac-12 Insider.

Ashley Adamson , Mary Murphy and Angela Taylor preview the biggest story lines and expectations alongside all 12 coaches and select student-athletes during the Women’s event, beginning at 11:30 am PT / 12:30 pm MT is Tuesday is Pac-12 Network .

Guy Haberman , Don McLean and Jordan Kent host the men’s event on Wednesday and sit down with all 12 coaches and select student-athletes beginning at 12:30pm PT / 1:30pm MT is Pac-12 Network .

Press conferences with all 24 coaches and two student-athletes from each team will stream live on Pac-12.com , Pac-12 Now and Pac-12 Insider starting at 11 am PT / 12 pm MT is Tuesday and 10:45am PT / 11:45am MT is Wednesday .

Adamson, Carolyn Peck and Elise Woodward serve up insight of all 12 teams on Tuesday for additional coverage of Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day, airing at 3 pm PT / 4 pm MT is ESPNU. Haberman, Sean Farnham and Roxy Bernstein break down Pac-12 men’s hoops is Wednesday at 9am PT / 10am MTalso is ESPNU. Commissioner Kliavkoff is set to make an appearance on both shows.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day press conference and live show schedule on Pac-12 Networks (subject to change)

School Coach Student-Athletes Press Conference Schedule on Pac-12 Insider – Time (PT) Media Day Show on Pac-12 Network – Time (PT) Arizona Adia Barnes Shaina Pellington,

Helena Pueyo 2:40 p.m 12:15 p.m Arizona State Natasha Adair Sydney Erikstrup,

Jaddan Simmons 1:20 p.m 11:45 a.m California Charmin Smith Jayda Curry,

Kemery Martín 1:40 p.m 12:30 p.m Colorado JR Payne Quay Miller,

Jaylyn Sherrod 3:20 p.m 1:30 p.m Oregon Kelly Graves Te-Hina Paopao,

Andy Rogers 1 p.m 2:15 p.m Oregon State Scott Rueck Talia von Oelhoffen,

Bendu Yeaney 3:40 p.m 12:45 p.m Stanford Tara VanDerveer Cameron Brink,

Haley Jones 2 p.m 11:30 a.m UCLA Cori Close Charisma Osborne,

Kiki Rice 11:40 a.m 1:45 p.m USC Beth Burns Rayah Marshall,

Kadi Sissoko 3 p.m 1:15 p.m Utah Lynne Roberts Gianna Kneepkens,

Kennedy McQueen 11 a.m 2 p.m Washington Tina Langley Lauren Schwartz,

Haley Van Dyke 11:20 a.m 1 p.m Washington State Kamie Ethridge Charlisse Leger-Walker,

Bella Murekatete 2:20 p.m 12 p.m

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day press conference and live show schedule on Pac-12 Networks (subject to change)

School Head Coach Student-Athletes Press Conference Schedule on Pac-12 Insider – Time (PT) Media Day Show on Pac-12 Network – Time (PT) Arizona Tommy Lloyd Kerr Crisis,

Ąžuolas Tubelis 3:10 p.m 12:45 p.m Arizona State Bobby Hurley Marcus Bagley,

DJ Horne 11:05 am 2:30 p.m California Mark Fox Joel Brown,

Lars Thiemann 12:05 p.m 3:15 p.m Colorado Tad Boyle Nique Clifford,

Tristan da Silva 11:25 a.m 2:45 p.m Oregon Dana Altman N’Faly Dante,

Quincy Guerrier 1:30 p.m 1:15 p.m Oregon State Wayne Tinkle Dexter Akanno,

Glenn Taylor Jr. 1:50 p.m 2 p.m Stanford Jerod Haase Harrison Ingram,

Spencer Jones 10:45 a.m 2:15 p.m UCLA Mick Cronin Tyger Campbell,

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 3:30 p.m 12:30 p.m USC Andy Enfield Boogie Ellis,

Drew Peterson 2:30 p.m 1:30 p.m Utah Craig Smith Marco Anthony,

Branden Carlson 2:50 p.m 1 p.m Washington Mike Hopkins Jamal Bey,

Keion Brooks 2:10 p.m 1:45 p.m Washington State Kyle Smith TJ Bamba,

Mouhamed Gueye 11:45 a.m 3 p.m

Additional Pac-12 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Media Day Coverage (subject to change)

Date Show Time Where to Watch Talent Tuesday, Oct. 25 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day 3d PT / 4d MT ESPNU Ashley Adamson, Carolyn Peck & Elise Woodward Wednesday, Oct. 26 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day 9a PT / 10a MT ESPNU Guy Haberman, Sean Farnham & Roxy Bernstein

PAC-12 NOW APP

All Pac-12 Networks broadcasts are available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all content aired on Pac-12 Network and all six regional channels (Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac -12 Washington) via the Pac-12 Now app, which is free to download. In addition to watching live games, fans can select their favorite Pac-12 Universities and programs to receive news and updates, all year long.

GET PAC-12 NETWORKS

Coverage can be seen across Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app or the appropriate regional channel, and Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all seven HD channels via the Pac-12 Now app. More information on the multiple options to access and receive Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States is available at GetPac12Networks.com. Coverage of the 2022-23 season for all Pac-12 sports can also be followed all year long across the Pac-12 digital and social media channels on Pac-12.com, Twitter (@Pac12Network and @Pac12 ), Facebook (facebook.com/Pac12Conference), Instagram (@Pac12Conference), YouTube (youtube.com/pac12) and TikTok (@Pac12Network).