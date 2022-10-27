Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Oct. 27, 2022

Schedule | Standings | Pac-12 Statistics | NCAA Statistics | NCAA RPI | Pac-12 Record Book

Week 10 Fixtures

The four league matches on this week’s Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Slate will all be televised on Pac-12 Networks, headlined by Sunday’s top-5 Clash between No. 1 WASHINGTON (12-0-2, 4-0-1) and No. 5 STANFORD (9-1-4, 3-1-3) at 4:00 pm PT on The Farm.

UCLA (8-5-1, 3-3-1) will play the penultimate non-conference match of the season Saturday when the Bruins visit Rutgers at 9:00 am PT on the Big Ten Network.

The week opens Thursday with No. 1 Washington at CALIFORNIA (3-6-5, 1-4-2) at 3:00 pm, followed by OREGON STATE (5-3-4, 1-1-3) at No. 5 Stanford at 8:00 pm, both on Pac-12 Network. The Golden Bears will then host the Beavers on Sunday at 12:00 pm PT in Pac-12 Oregon.

Title Potential

Sunday’s top-5 Showdown on The Farm has the potential for a Pac-12 title as Washington could secure a share of the crown.

A pair of UW wins coupled with any draw or loss by Oregon State in the Bay Area this week would net the Huskies at least a share of their fourth-ever Pac-12 title (2000, 2013, 2019).

Week 9 Results

Each of the five Conference matches last week ended in either a draw or a one-goal margin. For the season, 13 of the 19 league matches to date have been drawn or decided by just one goal.

Stanford was the only team to go unblemished last week as the Cardinal took six points from its SoCal swing with wins at San Diego State (3-2) and UCLA (1-0). The Cardinal are 1-of-12 NCAA Division I teams with either one loss or less.

Oregon State continued its recent run of form with a 1-1 draw against No. 1 Washington, a match the Huskies equalized on a Nate Jones header in the 86th minute to save the road point. The Beavers are 4-1-3 in their last eight matches, including a 3-0-2 mark against ranked opponents.

Despite the draw, the Huskies, who possess the nation's best goal differential (+30) remain one of just three unbeaten teams left in NCAA Division I along with Duke and Kentucky.

UCLA kept pace in the top-half of the league table with a 1-0 shutout of California.

National Rankings & NCAA RPI

Washington is No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches national poll for a program-record fourth straight week, while Stanford remained at No. 5.

It’s the Longest stretch at the top for a Pac-12 program since California’s five consecutive weeks in 2013. UCLA owns the Conference’s Longest stretch at No. 1 with seven straight weeks during the 2003 season.

The Huskies have now made 42 consecutive top-10 poll appearances, a streak dating to Sept. 24, 2019.

The Pac-12 continues to trend toward four postseason teams in the latest NCAA RPI report – No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Stanford, No. 21 Oregon State, No. 36 UCLA.

The Beavers have climbed 30 spots from No. 51 in the two weeks since the initial RPI release on Oct. 9.

Thanks to its national-best .722 non-conference win percentage (29-9-7), the Pac-12 continues to rate as the top conference in the NCAA Division I Conference and Non-Conference RPI Rankings reports.

Top Performers

Pac-12 Player of the Week Shane de Flores added College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week recognition for his five-point week in Stanford’s SoCal sweep.

added College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week recognition for his five-point week in Stanford’s SoCal sweep. Mouhameth Thiam earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after scoring Oregon State’s goal in its important draw against top-ranked Washington.

earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after scoring Oregon State’s goal in its important draw against top-ranked Washington. Despite being held without a point for only the third time in 14 matches this season, Washington’s Lucas Meek continues to lead the Pac-12 with 26 points, nine goals (tied with teammate Elijah Paul ) and eight assists (tied with teammate Chris Meyers ).

continues to lead the Pac-12 with 26 points, nine goals (tied with teammate ) and eight assists (tied with teammate ). Meek has climbed to a tie for ninth in career points (71) and is tied for 10th in career goals (25) in Pac-12 history.

National Teams/Players of the Week

College Soccer News National Teams of the Week

August 29 – Christian Soto, Washington

Sept. 5 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Elijah Paul, Washington

Sept. 12 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State

Sept. 19 – Tommy Silva, UCLA

Sept. 26 – Javier Armas, Oregon State (POTW), Keegan Hughes, Stanford

October 3 – Will Reilly, Stanford

October 10 – Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)

October 17 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, Nick Scardina, Washington

October 24 – Shane de Flores, Stanford

Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week

August 30 – Tommy Silva, UCLA

Sept. 6 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Ilijah Paul, Washington (POTW)

Sept. 13 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State

Sept. 27 – Keegan Hughes, Stanford; Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)

October 4 – Will Reilly, Stanford; Nicholas Scardina, Washington

October 11 – Gio Miglietti, Washington

October 18 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, CJ Fodrey, San Diego State

October 25 – Shane de Flores, Stanford; Mouhameth Thiam, Oregon State

United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week

Sept. 7 – Elijah Paul, Washington

Sept. 14 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State

