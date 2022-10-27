Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Weekly Rundown – Oct. 27, 2022
Schedule | Standings | Pac-12 Statistics | NCAA Statistics | NCAA RPI | Pac-12 Record Book
Week 10 Fixtures
- The four league matches on this week’s Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Slate will all be televised on Pac-12 Networks, headlined by Sunday’s top-5 Clash between No. 1 WASHINGTON (12-0-2, 4-0-1) and No. 5 STANFORD (9-1-4, 3-1-3) at 4:00 pm PT on The Farm.
- UCLA (8-5-1, 3-3-1) will play the penultimate non-conference match of the season Saturday when the Bruins visit Rutgers at 9:00 am PT on the Big Ten Network.
- The week opens Thursday with No. 1 Washington at CALIFORNIA (3-6-5, 1-4-2) at 3:00 pm, followed by OREGON STATE (5-3-4, 1-1-3) at No. 5 Stanford at 8:00 pm, both on Pac-12 Network. The Golden Bears will then host the Beavers on Sunday at 12:00 pm PT in Pac-12 Oregon.
Title Potential
- Sunday’s top-5 Showdown on The Farm has the potential for a Pac-12 title as Washington could secure a share of the crown.
- A pair of UW wins coupled with any draw or loss by Oregon State in the Bay Area this week would net the Huskies at least a share of their fourth-ever Pac-12 title (2000, 2013, 2019).
Week 9 Results
- Each of the five Conference matches last week ended in either a draw or a one-goal margin. For the season, 13 of the 19 league matches to date have been drawn or decided by just one goal.
- Stanford was the only team to go unblemished last week as the Cardinal took six points from its SoCal swing with wins at San Diego State (3-2) and UCLA (1-0). The Cardinal are 1-of-12 NCAA Division I teams with either one loss or less.
- Oregon State continued its recent run of form with a 1-1 draw against No. 1 Washington, a match the Huskies equalized on a Nate Jones header in the 86th minute to save the road point. The Beavers are 4-1-3 in their last eight matches, including a 3-0-2 mark against ranked opponents.
- Despite the draw, the Huskies, who possess the nation’s best goal differential (+30) remain one of just three unbeaten teams left in NCAA Division I along with Duke and Kentucky.
- UCLA kept pace in the top-half of the league table with a 1-0 shutout of California.
National Rankings & NCAA RPI
- Washington is No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches national poll for a program-record fourth straight week, while Stanford remained at No. 5.
- It’s the Longest stretch at the top for a Pac-12 program since California’s five consecutive weeks in 2013. UCLA owns the Conference’s Longest stretch at No. 1 with seven straight weeks during the 2003 season.
- The Huskies have now made 42 consecutive top-10 poll appearances, a streak dating to Sept. 24, 2019.
- The Pac-12 continues to trend toward four postseason teams in the latest NCAA RPI report – No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Stanford, No. 21 Oregon State, No. 36 UCLA.
- The Beavers have climbed 30 spots from No. 51 in the two weeks since the initial RPI release on Oct. 9.
- Thanks to its national-best .722 non-conference win percentage (29-9-7), the Pac-12 continues to rate as the top conference in the NCAA Division I Conference and Non-Conference RPI Rankings reports.
Top Performers
- Pac-12 Player of the Week Shane de Flores added College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week recognition for his five-point week in Stanford’s SoCal sweep.
- Mouhameth Thiam earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after scoring Oregon State’s goal in its important draw against top-ranked Washington.
- Despite being held without a point for only the third time in 14 matches this season, Washington’s Lucas Meek continues to lead the Pac-12 with 26 points, nine goals (tied with teammate Elijah Paul) and eight assists (tied with teammate Chris Meyers).
- Meek has climbed to a tie for ninth in career points (71) and is tied for 10th in career goals (25) in Pac-12 history.
National Teams/Players of the Week
College Soccer News National Teams of the Week
August 29 – Christian Soto, Washington
Sept. 5 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Elijah Paul, Washington
Sept. 12 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
Sept. 19 – Tommy Silva, UCLA
Sept. 26 – Javier Armas, Oregon State (POTW), Keegan Hughes, Stanford
October 3 – Will Reilly, Stanford
October 10 – Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)
October 17 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, Nick Scardina, Washington
October 24 – Shane de Flores, Stanford
Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week
August 30 – Tommy Silva, UCLA
Sept. 6 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Ilijah Paul, Washington (POTW)
Sept. 13 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
Sept. 27 – Keegan Hughes, Stanford; Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)
October 4 – Will Reilly, Stanford; Nicholas Scardina, Washington
October 11 – Gio Miglietti, Washington
October 18 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, CJ Fodrey, San Diego State
October 25 – Shane de Flores, Stanford; Mouhameth Thiam, Oregon State
United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week
Sept. 7 – Elijah Paul, Washington
Sept. 14 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
Notes and Nuggets
- The Pac-12 sent three teams – Oregon State, Washington, UCLA – to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, marking the sixth consecutive year and eighth time in the past nine seasons the league advanced at least three teams to the postseason.
- The nation’s top RPI conference in 2021 also had the nation’s top two teams in the RPI (#1 Washington, #2 Oregon State) and the top two seeds in the NCAA Tournament (#1 Oregon State, #2 Washington). It was the second time in Conference history the Pac-12 had the NCAA Tournament’s top two overall national seeds along with 2013 (#1 UCLA, #2 California). The Pac-12 and ACC (nine times since seeding began in 1994) are the only leagues to have the top two overall national seeds.
- Over the past nine years, Pac-12 men’s soccer has earned 31 out of a possible 54 NCAA Tournament bids across its six members, a 57 percent success rate bettered only by the 12-team ACC (65%, 70-108).
- The six-team Pac-12 has had a College Cup representative in six of the last eight seasons (UCLA 2014; Stanford 2015-17, 2019; Washington 2021). Only the 12-team ACC has had more total appearances (12) than the Pac-12’s six over that span.
- The Pac-12 boasts two of the top seven (Jeremy Gunn, Jamie Clarke) winningest active coaches by percentage in NCAA Division I, while a third is a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (Terry Boss).
- The Pac-12 has produced three of the last eight MAC Hermann Trophy winners – Oregon State’s Gloire Amanda (2020), Stanford’s Jordan Morris (2015) and UCLA’s Leo Stolz (2014) – as well as six Finalists in the past nine years (2021 Dylan Teves, WASH; 2017 Tomas Hilliard-Arce, STAN; 2013 Leo Stolz, UCLA).
- The Pac-12 has produced 20 First Team All-Americans in the nine seasons since 2013 after amassing only 15 from 2000-2012.
- Since expanding beyond two rounds in 2014, 72 Pac-12 student-athletes have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft, including four years of double-digit selections (2014, 2015, 2019, 2022).