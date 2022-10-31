Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Player of the Week – Oct. 31, 2022
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gio Miglietti, Sr., D/F, WASHINGTON (Hawthorne, Calif.)
2 matches, 2 goals, 4 points
- Tallied his second career brace to help No. 1 Washington earn a 3-3 draw at No. 5 Stanford is Sunday.
- Converted a penalty kick to equalize in the 23rd minute, gave the Huskies a brief 3-2 lead with a set-piece goal from a Chris Meyers service in the 70th minute.
- Two-goal effort helped keep Washington (13-0-3) as 1-of-3 unbeaten teams left in NCAA Division I; the 16-match unbeaten streak is now the best start to a season in Huskies program history.
- The draw at Stanford was also UW’s 16th consecutive road result (13-0-3) dating to the start of the 2021 season.
- Fifth Weekly award for Washington this season, the most ever for UW in a single season.
- First career Weekly award; 51st all-time for the Huskies’ program.
ALSO NOMINATED: Joran Gerbet, Oregon State; Cam Cilley, Stanford; Nate Crockford, UCLA.
2022 Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Players of the Week
|Date
|Player of the Week
|August 29
|Christian Soto, WASHINGTON
|Sept. 5
|Elijah Paul, WASHINGTON
|Sept. 12
|Elias Katsaros, SAN DIEGO STATE
|Sept. 19
|Elijah Paul, WASHINGTON
|Sept. 26
|Javier Armas, OREGON STATE
|October 3
|Will Reilly, STANFORD
|October 10
|Lucas Meek, WASHINGTON
|October 17
|Clarence Awoudor, OREGON STATE
|October 24
|Shane de Flores, STANFORD
|October 31
|Gio Miglietti, WASHINGTON