Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Rundown – November 29, 2022

3 – Three Pac-12 programs captured multi-team event titles around the Thanksgiving holiday as ARIZONA won the Maui Invitational, ARIZONA STATE won the Legends Classic, and WASHINGTON won The Wooden Legacy.

The three MTE titles are tied for the second-most in a season for the Pac-12 along with three in 2012-13 and 2021-22. The Pac-12 won a league-record four MTE Championships during the 2017-18 season.

WASHINGTON STATE will compete in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai’i from Dec. 22-25.

5 – Pac-12 programs have combined for five victories against AP Top 25 ranked opponents so far this season, currently tied for the most of any conference in the country (Big 12, Big Ten).

ARIZONA (#17 San Diego State, #10 Creighton) and COLORADO (#11 Tennessee, #24 Texas A&M) each own two of the victories, while ARIZONA STATE knocked off #20 Michigan.

The five AP Top 25 wins are the most for the Pac-12 since the 2019-20 season, and are more than double the past two seasons combined (0 – 2020-21; 2 – 2021-22).

Four of the five victories have been by 10+ points, giving the league four AP Top 25 victories by double figures during non-conference play for the first time since 2001-02.

6-0 – At 6-0, ARIZONA is 1-of-18 unbeaten teams remaining in NCAA Division I through Nov. 28 games.

The Wildcats are 6-0 for the third time in the past four seasons (started 9-0 in 2019-20, 11-0 in 2021-22).

Along with its current win streak, Arizona will also put the second-longest Conference series streak on the line Sunday when it hosts CALIFORNIA – the Wildcats have won 11 straight meetings dating to 2016 (12 – USC vs. WSU).

6-1 – At 6-1, both ARIZONA STATE and WASHINGTON are enjoying strong starts to the 2022-23 campaign:

ARIZONA STATE is off to its best start since 2018-19 (7-0) when it went 9-3 and was ranked as high as No. 17 nationally during non-conference play.

WASHINGTON is enjoying its best start since 2019-20 (7-1) when it went 10-3 and was ranked as high as No. 20 nationally during non-conference play.

12 – Pac-12 Conference play will tip off with 12 games this week as the third year of the 20-game league slate begins.

Wednesday’s opener of USC at CALIFORNIA will be the second-earliest league game in Conference history, trailing only last season’s Nov. 28 Matchup between COLORADO and STANFORD.

Following this week’s early Conference games, the remaining 108-game league slate will resume on Thursday, Dec. 29.

PAC-12 NOTES

FEASTERS: Ten Pac-12 players earned All-Tournament honors during Feast Week, including a trio of MVP performers:

Oumar Ballo (MVP), Azuolas Tubelis ARIZ-Maui Invitational

ARIZ-Maui Invitational Desmond Cambridge Jr. (MVP), DJ Horne, Austin Nunez ASU – Legends Classic

ASU – Legends Classic Lars Thiemann CAL – Emerald Coast Classic

CAL – Emerald Coast Classic Boogie Ellis USC – Battle 4 Atlantis

USC – Battle 4 Atlantis Marco Anthony UTAH – Fort Myers Tip-Off

UTAH – Fort Myers Tip-Off Keion Brooks Jr. (MVP), Franck KepnangWASH – The Wooden Legacy

KEY NON-CONFERENCE WINS

AP TOP 25 OPPONENTS (5-8)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

POWER 6 OPPONENTS (7-14)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

ARIZONA STATE 87, #20 Michigan 62 (Brooklyn, NY)

COLORADO 103, #24 Texas A&M 75 (Conway, SC)

UTAH 68, Georgia Tech 64 (Fort Myers, Fla.)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

STANFORD 70, Florida State 60 (Orlando, Fla.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

PRESEASON CONFERENCE FAVORITES (5-4)

at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56

at OREGON 81, Montana State 51

at USC 59, Vermont 57

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS (9-14)

COLORADO 78, #11 Tennessee 66 (Nashville, Tenn.)

at UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56

at OREGON 81, Montana State 51

at USC 59, Vermont 57

#14 ARIZONA 87, #17 San Diego State 70 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

#14 ARIZONA 81, #10 Creighton 79 (Lahaina, Hawai’i)

WASHINGTON 68, Saint Mary’s 64 (OT) (Anaheim, Calif.)

OREGON 74, Villanova 67 (Portland, Ore.)

at COLORADO 65, Yale 62

PRESEASON AWARDS CANDIDATES

NAISMITH TROPHY NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

WOODEN AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 50 Watch List

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NABC NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Top 20 Watch List

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME AWARDS

Watch Lists

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Utah

Kel’el Ware, Oregon

PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA

Branden Carlson, Sr., C, Utah

Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC

Mouhamed Gueye, So., F, Washington State

Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA

Spencer Jones, Sr., F, Stanford

Drew Peterson, 5th, G, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona

Second Team

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Tristan da Silva, Jr., F, Colorado

DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State

Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona

Pelle Larsson, Jr., G, Arizona

Honorable Mention

Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier (Sr., ORE), KJ Simpson (So., COLO), Kel’el Ware (Fr., ORE).

CONFERENCE STANDINGS (Expanded Standings)

Teams Pac-12 Record Overall Record #4 Arizona 0-0 6-0 Arizona State 0-0 6-1 Washington 0-0 6-1 #21 UCLA 0-0 5-2 Utah 0-0 5-2 Washington State 0-0 3-2 Colorado 0-0 4-3 USC 0-0 4-3 Oregon 0-0 3-4 Oregon State 0-0 3-4 Stanford 0-0 3-4 California 0-0 0-7

WEEKLY SCHEDULE (Full Schedule; * Conference game)

Wednesday, Nov. 30 TV Time (PT) USC at CALIFORNIA* PAC12 7:00 p.m. PT Thursday, Dec. 1 TV Time (PT) ARIZONA STATE at COLORADO* FS1 5:30 p.m. PT #4 ARIZONA at UTAH* PAC12 5:30 p.m. PT WASHINGTON at OREGON STATE* ESPNU 7:00 p.m. PT WASHINGTON STATE at OREGON* PAC12 7:30 p.m. PT #21 UCLA at STANFORD* ESPN2 7:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Dec. 4 TV Time (PT) COLORADO at WASHINGTON* PAC12 12:00 p.m. PT UTAH at WASHINGTON STATE* ESPNU 1:00 p.m. PT CALIFORNIA at #4 ARIZONA* PAC12 2:00 p.m. PT OREGON at #21 UCLA* ESPN 2:00 p.m. PT STANFORD at ARIZONA STATE* ESPN2 4:00 p.m. PT OREGON STATE at USC* PAC12 4:00 p.m. PT

PAC-12 PERFORMANCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY NEXTIVA (Weekly Awards History)

NATIONAL WEEKLY HONORS